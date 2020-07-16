Washington’s NFL team announced Monday it would change both its nickname and logo, and Lakelands coaches that are fans of the team have many reactions to the decision.
The Carolina Panthers were’t founded until the early 1990s, when the then- Washington Redskins capped a strong decade of football. At the time, Washington’s fan footprint extended into the Carolinas, and it still does today.
From 1982-91, Washington won three Super Bowls and went to a fourth. That success made Greenwood boys basketball coach Kelcey Stevens a fan of the team while he was growing up in Saluda.
“My older cousins were big Washington Redskins fans, and it kind of grew on me,” Stevens said. “I was six years old when they won the Super Bowl with Doug Williams in 1988, then there was 1991 when they won against the Bills. Those were some of the earliest memories. There’s just a lot of rich history with this franchise.”
Now, the team is in the midst of a rebranding process as it retires its nickname and logo after 87 years. The changes come after pressure and criticism that the name and logo are offensive to Native Americans. Advocates for the change say it’s a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”
“As a longtime ‘Skins fan, I really don’t know what to think of it, to be honest,” Stevens said. “There’s just a lot of history behind the name, but as a fan, anything’s that offensive should be evaluated and changed, especially in today’s climate. I was a bit apprehensive because of the rich history behind the team, but it’ll be cool to see a new name for the franchise. It’ll take some time to get used to.”
Owner Dan Snyder and new head coach, Ron Rivera, are now working to develop a new name and design that they say will “enhance the standing of our proud tradition, rich franchise and inspire sponsors, fans, and the community for the next 100 years.”
Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, minutes away from the team’s stadium. He said he also supports the name change.
“To me, it’s never been so much about the name,” Pederson said. “To me, it’s the team. They teach you the fight song when you’re in elementary school. I can remember singing it. ‘Hail to the Redskins.’
“Growing up, you never really thought about it, but then when you think about what the name stands for, and you can see how it would clearly be offensive to people. It’s one of those things you never think about, but then when you stop and step back and look at it, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s probably not the best name.’”
As a white man tasked with coaching a host of young Black women, Pederson said conversations he’s had with his players about recent events of racial injustice has helped shaped his opinion on team names that others might find offensive.
“As a man who has grown up as a white male his whole life, I don’t want to pretend like I know what you’re going through,” Pederson said. “I’d like to just be quiet and learn what you think. I was amazed at some of the stories some of my players said.
“When you think about that and you think about any team name that is associated with skin color, it’s probably not a very good team name. Unless it comes across in a way that is positive, and I can’t think of any examples where that is the case right now.”
Former Greenwood High football assistant Kennis Sentell Peake, who’s now an assistant on Laurens’ staff, has been a lifelong fan of Washington. Peake coached Josh Norman, a former Washington cornerback, at Greenwood during his time on staff with the Eagles.
Peake said he’s also in favor of the nickname and logo change.
“I personally think the name change has been past due,” Peake said. “It’s been a topic of interest for a while. I’m OK with it. I don’t know how Native Americans truly feel, but I respect the studies I’ve seen on it.
“Logos are meant to be something that’s powerful and strong and represents what the team wants to be, but they shouldn’t be offensive.”