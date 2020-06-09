When Lakelands Toros director of coaching Jamie Ramm and his staff opened up registration for the team’s camp this spring, only four people signed up in two months.
But, when the Toros released strict social distancing guidelines for the camp, many people felt much more comfortable. Thirty six more players signed up in the first 24 hours since the guidelines were released.
“We’ve gone from thinking (about) potentially canceling the camp because people are worried about COVID-19 and as soon as we released these guidelines with what we are going to do to minimize and do what we can to take care and protect the kids, we had that amount of participants sign up in a 24 hour window,” Ramm said.
The guidelines for Phase 1, which will be in effect until Monday, ensure little to no contact between players. Each player practices in their own square painted on the field. Players bring their own balls, bags and water.
Each training session in Phase 1 lasts one hour. Ramm said the Toros are having practices three nights a week instead of two nights to keep each session to one hour.
Among other precautions is a painted pathway onto the field, where Ramm wears a mask as he greets players at a check-in table stocked with hand sanitizer. When players leave practice, they leave out of a separate gate and stand on painted X’s waiting for parents.
“When players are leaving and the next group comes, there’s not interaction there,” Ramm said of the separate gates for groups to arrive and leave.
Phase 1 guidelines also stipulated that no more than 10 players and coaches are placed in the same half of the field.
The Toros will have their tryouts from June 16-30 and move into Phase 2 during that time. Like in Phase 1, players will still be asked whether they have a fever, cough or loss to sense of taste or smell before each practice.
Phase 2 carries many of the same restrictions of Phase 1 — contactless check-in, separate entrance and exits, facemasks and an hour-limit for sessions — but will incorporate 5v5 games.
The Toros are a few weeks behind their normal schedule. Ramm said tryouts would normally be held the second week of May.
Soccer seems to be one of the more manageable sports to navigate with COVID-19 restrictions.
The Toros have approached the pandemic with caution, but have also managed to find unique ways to train. Ramm made YouTube videos with training exercises for the first few weeks of the shutdown, but then the Toros and SC United shifted to the Techne Futbol app.
Ramm said his players have logged more than 500 hours on the app and some were practicing 22 hours per week from home.