The Greenwood Football Jamboree will be the final opportunity for some Lakelands teams to see live-game action before the start of the regular season next week.

The jamboree, which features four matchups and eight teams, begins at 6 p.m. today at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.

