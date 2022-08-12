The Greenwood Football Jamboree will be the final opportunity for some Lakelands teams to see live-game action before the start of the regular season next week.
The jamboree, which features four matchups and eight teams, begins at 6 p.m. today at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Tickets, which are $8, are available at GreenwoodAthletics.com, Besto, Sports Break, The Dixie Drive-In and Brian Schoch Insurance Agency.
Game 1 features Ninety Six and McCormick. Both teams competed last week in the WCTEL Kickoff Classic in Abbeville. Ninety Six lost 21-0 to Strom Thurmond, and McCormick fell 6-0 to Class 3A Emerald.
The Wildcats mix the pass and the run behind quarterback Braden Mitchell and running back Briant Witherspoon. The linebacker duo of Martavis “Chico” Mason and Nazier Jones highlight the defense.
McCormick’s top offensive players are running back A’Chean Durant and quarterback Markese Stevens. The Chiefs’ defense, which coach Paul Pratt says is the team’s strength, fared well against Emerald.
Game 2, tentatively set for 6:50 p.m., pits Strom Thurmond against Abbeville. The Panthers’ offense and defense looked solid against Class 4A Greenwood at the WCTEL Kickoff Classic. Abbeville won 7-0.
With leading running back Antonio Harrison recovering from an ACL injury, wingback Jamal Marshall led the way for the Panthers last week. Look for Abbeville to focus on the running game out of the A-Bone formation, with Zay Rayford being a threat on quarterback keepers. Receiver Jay Hill is a top target for Rayford.
Strom Thurmond’s top offensive threats are quarterback Quan Edmond, running back Chris Barnes and receivers Travis Kinard and Dallas Hitt.
Game 3, tentatively set for 7:40 p.m., features Ware Shoals and Emerald, which will be a preview for Week 2. The Vikings have a new offense, which they debuted against McCormick last week. Quarterback Key Holloway and receiver Ean Ryans are among the leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
Ware Shoals quarterback Dalton Boyter returns for his sophomore season to guide the Hornets. The Hornets switched to a 4-4 defense this year under new defensive coordinator Will Rooney.
Game 4, tentatively set from 8:30 p.m., features Saluda vs. Greenwood. The Eagles showed an ability to sustain long drives during their scrimmage against Abbeville. Fullback Ve Morton, the 2021 Joe Anderson Player of the Year, is the top threat in the running game. Tyrone Lindsey and quarterback Kaleb Burton will get carries for the Eagles.
Saluda likely will be one of the top-ranked Class 2A teams this season and should provide a test for the Eagles’ secondary. Tigers quarterback Jonah McCary threw for 1,863 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright are Saluda’s top receivers. The Tigers have most of their players back from the 2021 team.
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
