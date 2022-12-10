MYRTLE BEACH — After a 4-yard run to the half-yard line, Jaylen Foster was not going to be denied.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner dialed up a second chance for Foster. The Emerald running back took the handoff, scored and celebrated with Tyleke Mathis of Saluda before Abbeville’s Addison Nickles nailed the PAT.
Lakelands football at its finest.
Foster and Nickles’ scores helped boost the North team to a 22-14 win over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. It was a great way to end an even greater week in Myrtle Beach for Foster.
“It was a good week, coming down, playing with some people I’ve never played before. We built a brotherhood, came together and we got the win,” Foster said. “It felt good knowing that I can contribute as a part of our team win, but I couldn’t do it without the team. That’s how I made it happen.”
Foster ran for eight yards on nine carries, as he was joined by McCormick’s A’Chean Durant in the backfield with his 20 yards on the ground. The two were often on the field at the same time, giving the South two big reasons to pay attention to the backfield throughout the game.
The two Lakelands stars and Clinton’s Bryson James were coached by Liner as he took the role of the North’s running backs coach.
“You couldn’t ask for a better three,” Liner said. “I’ve known all three of them, watching them play because they’re local teams to Greenwood. They’re all three unbelievable representatives of their communities. Being able to work with them made life pretty doggone easy.”
And when the North had trouble finding the end zone early in the game, Nickles stepped up.
The Abbeville kicker nailed two field goals that gave his team life in a first half when points were scarce. The two All-Star teams mustered just a 7-5 score in favor of the South at halftime.
That score stood until Nickles kicked a 48-yard field goal late in the third to give the North its first lead of the game. Then, as Foster’s and James’ touchdowns rolled in in the fourth, he hit those extra points with precision.
“He’s got a cannon for a leg,” Liner said.
On defense, Abbeville’s Ty Cade and Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffery were a huge part of a stingy North defense that allowed only 143 yards. Jeffery accounted for a tackle and a tackle for loss and Cade also garnered five total tackles.
But the real icing on the cake for the Abbeville linebacker was his forced fumble on the opening kick of the second half.
“It was a great experience,” Cade said. “Being in a big game in front of a big crowd and having such a good play, but big time players make big time plays.”
The six Lakelands players’ week on the coast was one to remember. It included Christmas shopping for kids, Topgolf and bonding among strangers.
However, not everyone was a stranger. Some were even friends, despite playing just miles from each other.
“I love all the boys from the Lakelands,” Foster said. “It don’t matter the high school. We’re from the same area, so I’m gonna support them and I know they’re going to support me.”
