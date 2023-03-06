GreenwoodWhen Bee Montgomery asked his team what the season’s goal was for 2023, all of his players said “state.”
It’s not that far fetched of a dream, the Eagles reached the Upper State Championship tournament last year.
“I’ve had the majority of these girls since they were 6 and 7 years old,” Montgomery said. “It makes it easy because you know what to expect out of them…. I expect a lot out of them. I have high expectations this year.”
The expectations start with the tandem of Zoey Montgomery and Aubrey Holland. Montgomery sets the tone for the Eagles as their lead off hitter and catcher, while Aubrey Holland is the cleanup hitter and main pitcher.
The key for Greenwood will be getting multiple girls stepping up alongside those all-state players
“They have a lot they can accomplish,” Montgomery said. “Aubrey and Zoey are going to do what they’ve been doing since they’ve been playing. If we can string a few hits together and play defense, we feel like we’ll be fine.”
Greenwood starts its season on the road at Ninety Six on Monday.
EmeraldVikings’ coach Tiaria Agnew is excited about her team this year.
What excites her the most?
How much her team wants to take the diamond.
“We see that they want to be there, they want to win, they want to be out there, so I think that we’ll get a lot more out of our group this year knowing that they want to do well,” Agnew said.
This year’s Emerald softball team will be led by Erskine signee Mattison Dickenson, eighth-grader Paydyn Stafford, sophomore Bria Jones and senior Julia Creswell. Dickenson and Jones will be key contributors inside the circle and at the plate for the Vikings.
As for Stafford and Creswell, they’ll be a pair of swiss army knifes for their team, lining up wherever Agnew believes they can get things done.
As a group, Agnew likes her team’s compatibility with each other.
“I think the girls work well together, on the field and off the field,” Agnew said. “They’re a good group. They mesh really well and I think that’s gonna help us as we go down the road playing that they’re able to play well together. … It’s just one good team and they stick together.”
The Vikings will kick off their season Tuesday at home against Laurens.
“I think the biggest thing is just being able to see the girls grow individually to get better at what position they’re set in,” Agnew said. “I think that’ll tell if (the season) has been successful.”
Ninety SixThe 2023 Ninety Six softball team brings back a lot of players from last year but is a unique situation. There isn’t a senior on the team.
The Wildcats graduated four starters and sent three of them to play college softball. Soon after, John Coster officially left as the team’s head coach.
Now Malik Goodman is the team’s head coach. Goodman was an assistant on the team last year and worked mainly with the pitching staff, as he called pitches and caught bullpens for the starters.
The 2023 Wildcats have a lot of young faces that will make an impact this year, but that’s not necessarily new since most of those played a role on the team that reached the Upper State Tournament.
“The leaderships is going to be tough to replace. I think the younger girls can provide the skill,” Goodman said. “The IQ of the game is a little bit higher…. No matter what grade they’re in, they can kind of roll in and step into that role.
“The leadership is where we’re going to struggle, finding someone that wants to talk when we’re down and someone that doesn’t get too high or too low. That’s what we’re going to have to look for.”
But with the young talent, there’s always growing pains. So far in the preseason, the bats haven’t been to the standard Goodman was hoping for.
“We’ve spit and sputtered a little bit early on hitting wise, but I think that’ll come with the live reps, especially after we play in the Crescent tournament,” Goodman said. “Our scrimmages were very beneficial, they showed us some things that we need to work on, some things we knew we were going to struggle with.”
The Wildcats host Greenwood for their first game of the 2023 season on Monday at 6 p.m.
AbbevilleTim Collins believes he has a good nucleus of players this season at Abbeville.
The Panthers boast eight returning starters, including Michaela Harrison, Caylee Brown, Audrey McCurry and Lauryn Foster.
“(They bring) a lot of experience. Michaela and Caylee Brown both have experience pitching and that gives us two really good pitchers … They’re both very capable,” Collins said.
“Lauryn and Audrey have been playing for a long time and are very good players. They do a very good job for us.”
As a unit, Collins believes his Panthers’ defense and pitching will be their strength this spring, namely with its experience. Abbeville only graduated one defensive starter from last season.
As for their goals, Collins wants his team to be a playoff-caliber team and wants them to play its best softball when postseason play begins. Abbeville will begin its season on Tuesday at Liberty.
“We feel like we have a lot of experience. We have an experienced team, so we’re able to work on a lot more situations and things,” Collins said. “I really like what we’re doing on the mound and on defense.”’
SaludaSaluda finished one win shy of reaching the Upper State Championship a year ago, taking Chester to a tie-breaker game in the District 4 championship game before losing 8-6.
With a solid core group returning this year, led by All-State pitcher and shortstop Natalee Herron, the Tigers will try to get over the hump this year.
With those goals in mind, the Tigers are now entering a new coaching era, as Hannah Towery was hired in late July.
“I just want to give back to the game, because the game gave me so much when I was playing,” Towery said in July. “ ’m just excited to give them and teach them the things the game taught me. Giving them a winning outlet, a safe environment and having fun with softball is what I’m most excited about.”
The Tigers finished second in their region a year ago, only following the eventual state champions Gray Collegiate. But this year, the Tigers will face off against a new region that brings the same challenges with Ninety Six and rival Abbeville jumping into the region mix.
But Saluda has experience. Eight of its 13 players are upperclassmen, so they know what their expectations are heading into the season.
The Tigers began their season in a preseason tournament but will travel to River Bluff on Tuesday to really start their season.
DixieThe Hornets have a lot of different elements at play this softball season.
On one hand, Dixie has seven returning starters. On another, it has is without three seniors from last season. It’s a lot to arrange for second-year coach Samantha Ferguson, but nevertheless, she’s ecstatic.
“I’m super excited. I look forward to softball season every year,” Ferguson said. “It’s kinda like a little puzzle trying to put it all together right now.”
Dixie has five starting seniors on this year’s squad, including Lander commit Ashton Crocker. Ferguson also says other top contributors will be Mati Cox, Hailey Hill and Merri Beth Jacks.
The Hornets have the right players to have a good season, but according to Ferguson, one of their bigger strengths is the team’s friendship.
“We have all the skill and right pieces, it’s just matter of putting it together,” Ferguson said. “I expect big things out of my five seniors for sure.”
Assisting Ferguson in putting it all together will be assistant coach Brandon Duncan. Duncan was a graduate assistant at Alabama along with other collegiate stops at Georgia Tech, Samford, Charleston Southern, Miami of Ohio and Toledo.
The Hornets will continue their season Monday against McCormick.