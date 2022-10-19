The volleyball regular season came to an end in the Lakelands on Monday with Abbeville downing Strom Thurmond. With the win, the South Carolina High School League Playoff brackets have been set.
Ten Lakelands teams reached their respective playoffs, which will begin on Wednesday for the SCHSL teams.
AbbevilleAbbeville wrapped its regular season with a four-set win against Strom Thurmond and clinched the No. 4 seed in Region 2-AA after defeating Mid-Carolina in five sets on Oct. 11.
The Panthers success is funneled through junior Garianna Burton, who finished with 30 of the 49 kills in Monday’s win. Despite their record, the Panthers are always a tough out, playing in five sets roughly half of its losses this season.
Abbeville travels to Liberty on Thursday for the first round of the playoffs.
Cambridge AcademyCambridge Academy is one of the best teams in the South Carolina Independent School Association 1A and has a chance to play for a state championship this year.
The Cougars are led by juniors Bryn Dellinger and Jillian Mapes offensively and defensively, while lone senior Faith Harvley is working her way back into form after missing most of the season with an ankle injury.
The SCISA playoff brackets were not finalized before print time, but it begins its playoffs on Friday.
Dixie
Dixie is red-hot entering the playoffs, winning their last 12 matches. Eight of those 12 matches were region matchups, as the Hornets cruised to a Region 2-A Championship.
The Hornets’ senior leadership is the difference maker this season, according to coach Ashely Cann. They were the last team standing in the Lakelands a year ago, reaching the second round of the playoffs.
Dixie hosts Great Falls in the first round for the second straight year on Thursday.
EmeraldAfter missing the playoffs the past two seasons, Emerald is back in the postseason after finishing fourth in Region 4-AAA.
The Vikings success is generated by D’Metria Jordan, who led the team in kills and blocks this season.
The Vikings travel to Travelers Rest in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Wednesday.
GreenwoodFor the first time since 2016, Greenwood’s volleyball team is back in the playoffs.
The Eagles are led by Claire Poole, Jasmine Aiken and Emma Williams on the front line.
Greenwood travels to Aiken for its first round matchup on Wednesday.
Greenwood ChristianGreenwood Christian had a dominant regular season but are coming into the playoffs losing four of their last five matchups.
The Hawks are led by Hallie Stumbo and Brooke Rogers offensively, as the dynamic pair have combined for 183 of the 304 Hawk kills this year.
The SCISA 3A bracket was not available before print time, but the playoffs will begin Friday.
McCormickMcCormick enters the playoffs as the No. 2 team in Region 2-A, giving the Chiefs a home playoff matchup against Governor’s School for Math and Science.
That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Ninety SixNinety Six’s playoff seeding came down to a matchup against rival Saluda. With a 3-1 in that matchup, the Wildcats finished their region schedule undefeated and claimed the Region 2-AA championship.
The goal this year for the Wildcats is to make a run for a state championship, and with a loaded lineup with players like Janiyah Squire, Anna Brooke Davis, Aniyah Louden and Brooke Coster, the goal isn’t too far out of reach.
That dream begins on Thursday, when Ninety Six hosts Strom Thurmond.
SaludaSaluda dominated region play, losing just two games to Ninety Six, but is a second seed in the playoffs.
The Tigers have an extremely experienced group, as there are double-digit seniors on the roster. That group is led by Jessica Means and Kaylen Nick, while setter Natalee Heron is a very good facilitator or the offense.
Saluda hosts Silver Bluff on Thursday.
Ware ShoalsWare Shoals enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 2-A. The Hornets travel to Lewisville for their first-round matchup.