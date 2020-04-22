The NFL Draft as an event in Las Vegas has been canceled, but the show will go on.
The league will have the draft via conference call on Thursday. A few Lakelands players recently completed solid college football careers and are looking to land with an NFL team.
Among Lakelands products hoping to make a crack at the NFL, Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka has the best chance. The four-year Tigers stalwart started all season at right guard last fall.
Gage Cervenka,
Clemson (Emerald)Cervenka was one of the best athletes to come out of Emerald High School when he graduated in 2015. His strength continued to grow at Clemson, where he set the team record with 44 bench press reps of 225 pounds.
Cervenka finished at Clemson having won two national titles and made second team All-ACC.
Cervenka has always been a superior athlete, and he’s been versatile. He played defensive line at Emerald, then switched to offensive line early on at Clemson. He will look to find a place on a pro team as an interior offensive lineman.
Bruce Johnson,
South Carolina State (Emerald)Johnson had a pro day at South Carolina State scheduled for May, but it has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson had 34 total tackles with 11 for loss, seven sacks and one interception in his senior year at South Carolina State.
Johnson comes from a school that has had a solid recent track record of preparing players for the NFL. Johnson was teammates with current Pro Bowler Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts. Another teammate, offensive tackle Alex Taylor, who is in the same graduating class as Johnson, is likely be a first-rounder this year.
David Johnson,
Tusculum (Emerald)Bruce’s older brother, David, made gradual progress at Tusculum before becoming one of the team’s best defensive players in his senior year.
David was set to have a pro day, but instead released his workouts and measurables on a YouTube video because of the coronavirus pandemic.
David had one of the best seasons out of any Lakelands product in 2019. He had 33 total tackles and three interceptions.
Emetrious Scott,
Lyon College (Abbeville)Scott set the single-game program record in receiving yards at Lyon College with 251 yards on 12 catches. After two solid years at the NAIA school.
Scott spent time in California working out in preparation for the NFL preseason, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to return to Abbeville to wait things out.
Will Tommie,
South Carolina (Emerald)Tommie was set to participate in the Gamecocks’ pro day, but it was canceled as the coronavirus spread further.
The 2015 Emerald graduate took kickoffs for South Carolina his junior and senior years. Last fall, he took 53 total kickoffs for 32 touchbacks.