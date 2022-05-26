In accordance with nine states across the country, South Carolina passed banning transgender students from playing girls or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.
The bill, titled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” requires transgender athletes to compete with the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificate. According to the Associated Press, the bill’s concept began emerging in 2020 when it was passed in Idaho. It has since gained popularity in some states after Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, won an NCAA women’s swimming championship in March.
This week, Lakelands coaches and athletic directors were asked for their opinion on the new bill.
“When I was working on my masters in administration at Furman, one of my professors said that the next issue in education is going to face is going to be transgender. That was in 1999 and he was right,” Ninety Six girls basketball coach Anarie Duckett said. “… This is not the first time that it has come up, but I do believe males should participate against males and females should participate against females.”
Duckett said there are students at Ninety Six that have transitioned and the school have made accommodations for them, but it hasn’t had a transgender athlete.
“It is going to happen eventually,” Duckett said. “We’re going to get to a point where (schools) are going to have to provide locker room situations for transgender athletes. I really do believe that there will come a time where there will probably be a separate athletic forum for (transgender athletes) to compete in. Right now, there’s not enough transgender athletes for that to happen. … This is new for everybody. Everybody is having to figure this out and everybody has their own opinions.”
Greenwood wrestling coach Nick Mountz shared Duckett’s sentiment that athletes should compete with their biological sex citing that wrestling is the only sport sanctioned by the South Carolina High School League.
Mountz said he hopes that the bill will help push the SCHSL to sanction girls wrestling.
“I think it’s a good bill to be passed,” Mountz said. “... I know one thing our coaching association is focused on is getting girls wrestling sanctioned. It’s something that needs to happen soon because other states around us have just girls wrestling. They’re growing (the sport) and we’ve seen girls wrestling blossom here in South Carolina.”
Recently, Greenwood District 50 announced that Greenwood and Emerald will offer boys varsity volleyball beginning in the fall after the SCHSL sanctioned the sport this year.
According to Emerald High School Athletic Director Mack Hite that the sport garnered interest from the students.
“I know that this is a touchy subject for a lot of folks,” Hite said. “ I just try to stay focused on serving our students at Emerald High School no matter what their gender is or what they identify as. … I just want to provide them with the best experience and opportunities that they can. Whatever bill and things they put into law, we’re going to follow those. I don’t want to get into the political aspect of it. Our main concern here at Emerald is serving our kids to the best of our ability.”