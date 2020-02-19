5 area players make All-State hoops team
Five Lakelands basketball players were named to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State teams Wednesday.
Emerald’s Lauren Livingston, McCormick’s Jordan Brown and Saluda’s Kalisha Hill were named to Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A All-State teams.
In boys Class 1A, McCormick senior Nehemiah Dansby and Dixie senior William Snipes were named All-State. Snipes was named All-State for the second year in a row.
Summerville coach resigns position
Summerville football coach Joe Call, the grandson of state coaching legend John McKissick, resigned from the position Wednesday morning.
Call took over for his grandfather in 2015 and was named permanent head coach in 2016. He had a 38-20 record in five seasons.
Call said he made the move because his family moved to Mount Pleasant and the commute to Summerville was difficult for his wife and two kids, reported the Post and Courier on Wednesday. He told the Post and Courier he plans to apply for the head coaching position at Wando.
Aaron Judge: Astros should lose title
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge feels the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.
“You cheated and you didn’t earn it,” Judge said Tuesday after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout. “That’s how I feel. It wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end and knowing that we’re competing, we’re competitors. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever is the better player, better person comes out on top. To know that another team had an advantage that, nothing you can really guard against, I just don’t feel like that’s earned.”
Major League Baseball concluded the Astros used a video camera to steal catcher’s signs in 2017, including during the postseason, and in 2018. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season each, then were fired by the team. Houston was fined $5 million and stripped of its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
Redskins exercise Peterson’s option
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season.
Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It’ll be his 14th NFL season.
Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins’ leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.
Reyna youngest American in Champions League
DORTMUND, Germany — Gio Reyna became the youngest American-born player to appear in the Champions League and assisted on the go-ahead goal, helping Dortmund beat Paris-Saint Germain 2-1 Tuesday night in the first leg of the round of 16.
The 17-year-old son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna entered in the 67th minute with the score at 0-0.
Dortmund scored two minutes later, but Neymar equalized in the 75th. An assist from Reyna contributed to Erling Haaland’s second goal of the match in the 77th. Reyna received the ball at midfield on a quick counterattack, took two touches as he burst into space and fed Haaland at the top of the arc for the winner.