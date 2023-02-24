As the weather warms and the flowers bloom, Lakelands high school baseball players dust off their cleats and prepare to return to the diamond.
Here is a breakdown of what area teams are planning for this season.
AbbevilleAfter surprising a lot of teams around the state, the 2022 Abbeville baseball team was the final Lakelands team left standing, reaching the Upper State Tournament behind a combination of stingy pitching and timely small ball.
But now that coach Daniel Little is in his second season with the Panthers, they won’t be surprising a lot of teams, coming into the season as the No. 8 team in 2A according to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.
“It’s a fresh start. You can’t live off what you did last year,” Little said. “To me, you’re not the hunter anymore, you’re the hunted. We snuck up on a lot of teams last year, being the new kid on the block to being a preseason top-10.”
Abbeville graduated several key seniors off last year’s team and had a couple of key injuries, meaning six of the starting nine from a year ago are not on this year’s team.
The three that do return — Jackson Uldrick, Hunter Overholt and Thomas Booth — will have to step up for the Panthers to go on another run this year. Bryson Herschberger worked as the Panthers’ designated hitter for most of the team’s playoff run a year ago.
“We have some seniors that played last year but they didn’t have to lead. They got to play in the shadows but now they’re our front,” Little said. “Jackson Uldrick and Bryson Hershberger are our two main seniors that played last year that will have to lead. We also have Hunter Overholt, who pitched and played short. He’s going to have to lead by example.”
Uldrick was the most consistent power hitter of the group, while Overholt worked as the No. 2 starter for the majority of the season and played shortstop. Booth will likely be the team’s No. 2 starter to start the season and will take over center field.
Abbeville will play 3 p.m. Saturday in the Emerald City Classic, taking on Midland Valley.
Ninety SixChad Ellis likes the group he has at Ninety Six.
It’s a group that has fun playing baseball, intense and a bit spunky so far through the preseason.
On the mound, the Wildcats’ go-to guy will be senior Landen Fletcher. In the outfield, another top guy is senior Payton Crawford. Behind the plate, Ellis’ catcher will be junior Hamp Ashley.
It’s an experienced group to say the least, and Ellis is excited to lead them.
“It’s very helpful,” the Ninety Six head coach said. “Those guys, they’ve been in the dogfights, they’ve seen the ups and downs, they’ve been a part of some tough games in the past and hopefully they use that experience to their advantage.”
The Wildcats are coming off a playoff appearance which ended in the district finals with a 6-4 loss to St. Joseph’s. Along with its experience, Ellis says some of Ninety Six’s strengths include its defense and toughness at the plate.
Ninety Six likely won’t hit too many home runs, but Ellis is confident in his team’s ability to get on base and be a tough out every at bat. The head coach hopes those attributes can lead the Wildcats to a region title.
“We’re gonna have a new region this year, it’ll be a tough region with the competition we’ll have, but it’s always a goal of us here at Ninety Six, we want to win the region, compete everyday and put ourselves in a good position to compete in the playoffs,” Ellis said.
Ninety Six will begin the regular season March 7 at Emerald.
SaludaSaluda coach Travis Mills has an experienced squad on his hands this season.
Nine seniors — a group who has been together for a long time and a group Mills hopes can make some noise.
“Got a good veteran presence, bunch of guys that have been in the program for a long time that mean a lot to the program,” Mills said. “I like our guys, I like that they’re on our side, so I’m excited to get going.”
Jonah McCary, the Tigers’ ace on the bump this season, and Demetrius Warren are two huge returning talents for Saluda, both earning All-Region honors last spring. McCary posted a 4-2 record last season along with a 3.65 ERA. Warren hit .333 last season at the plate.
Matt Sheaffer and Gage Rinehart will be a couple of power hitters for the Tiger as well.
“I think of the 16 guys we got on our varsity roster, we got 11-12 arms, so we’re pretty deep as a pitching staff. With that being said, we’re not gonna have nobody that can go out there and blow it by you with the exception of possibly Jonah, he’s got a lot of life in his fastball,” Mills said.
“We have the capability, if we execute, to score some runs, one through nine I feel pretty confident about our guys being able to swing the bat.”
Saluda will begin its baseball season at home against Batesburg-Leesville on March 7.
Ware ShoalsWare Shoals baseball is welcoming a lot of new in the upcoming 2023 season.
For one, Will Rooney is entering his first year as head coach. Also, the Hornets are pretty young, sporting just one upperclassman in the starting lineup: Jasir Farhan.
Regardless, Rooney and his guys are excited.
“This is my first year getting to take over the program from Coach (Brent) Calvert, so (I’m) really looking forward to continuing what he started, continuing to build and push,” Rooney said. “Got a lot of guys that are ready to go, so we’re ready to get after it.”
The Hornets are coming off a 12-17 season last year, finishing third in their region and reaching the playoffs. Ware Shoals is one of the younger teams in the Lakelands, but brings a bit of varsity experience to the lineup.
Dalton Boyter and Brayden Madden will be two of the Hornets’ leaders on the mound and at the plate. Madden posted a .333 batting average last season with a team-high .475 on-base percentage.
Boyter led Ware Shoals with wins on the bump last season, amounting to a 4-4 record pitching.
“You got some guys that play at a pretty high level their 10th grade year and you get to develop that for three more years,” Rooney said of having a young team in his first year as head coach.
“It’s a good group that loves baseball, can’t get them off the practice field, always wanting to stay late, work extra and that kind of stuff, so it’s been fun.”
The Hornets will begin their regular season March 6 at home against Greenwood Christian.
DixieDixie coach Michael Turner sees some potential in his Hornets this season.
They’re young, made up predominantly of freshmen, sophomores and just one senior
“We’re excited about it, we’re excited about what the potential of this team is,” Turner said. “We’ve got some new faces, we’ve got plenty of talent, it’s just a matter of putting it all together at the right time.”
The Hornets went 15-10 last season, finishing second in their region and reaching the postseason. Among Dixie’s returners is its lone senior, 2022 All-Region honoree Hunter Satterfield, and defending All-State pitcher and shortstop Brandon Hershberger.
All-Region sophomore Kendon Kelley will also be returning to play full time after missing some time with an arm injury last season. Those three key players will help lead the Hornets the season, but with a young team around them, Turner hopes some other players can emerge.
“Just see how they adjust to the speed of the game and see how quickly they adjust to the learning curve, going from jayvee to varsity and making that leap,” Turner said. “The talent is there, it’s just (they) gotta play with confidence.”
Turner hopes his team can win its region, one that is without Southside Christian, the team Dixie finished behind last season. Beyond that, the Dixie head coach also hopes his team can reach the playoffs and go deep in the postseason.
The Hornets will start the regular season March 6 in Due West against rival Abbeville.