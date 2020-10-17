Lake Thurmond RV Park in Plum Branch has added a farmers market and several more amenities since opening July 1.
The McCormick farmers market shifted to the new RV park since its season ended Sept. 9. The farmers market will be open each Tuesday through the holiday season.
The park has already hosted four farmers market weekends. Manager Hope Kalbach said the farmers market has vendors who offer vegetables, chicken and duck aggs, jams and salsas, goat milk products, shrimp, herbs and baked goods.
Kalbach said the park has six long-term campers and has space open for more bookings. She said the park is looking to add more long-term campers.
“Obviously, we’d be happy to welcome vacationers,” Kalbach said. “We’ve had plenty of that, too.”
A playground has been added to the park, wifi will be installed this month and 12 more sites will be added soon, Kalbach said.
The park will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Columbia County, Georgia, Chamber of Commerce Oct. 27.
The park will also host an opportunity for pictures with Santa Claus on Dec. 4, 11, and 12. Kids and pets can have their picture taken, with the option to buy a $15 photo package. Proceeds from the event will go to the McCormick County Humane Society.