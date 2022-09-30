Photo of Vereen and Cartmell
Collegiate national champions Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell of Coastal Carolina will participate in this weekend’s Bassmaster College Classic Bracket.

This weekend’s weather won’t allow for much outdoor activity but Lake Greenwood will still see some action.

The Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s will run Friday-Monday at Lake Greenwood this weekend.

