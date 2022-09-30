This weekend’s weather won’t allow for much outdoor activity but Lake Greenwood will still see some action.
The Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s will run Friday-Monday at Lake Greenwood this weekend.
The collegiate fishing tournament invites eight of the top college anglers for a spot in the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic March 24-26 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Among the participants are college national champions Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell from Coastal Carolina.
Glenn Cale, a tournament manager with Bassmaster, is excited to host the tournament at Lake Greenwood.
“(Lake Greenwood) comes highly recommended as a great fishery,” Cale said. “Obviously with some weather could possibly slide in on us a little bit which kind of helps us not to be on too big of a body of water so we could still get the tournament in.”
Although the event remains scheduled as planned, Cale says Bassmaster is monitoring Hurricane Ian to ensure the safety of anglers.
Competition will start each day at 7 a.m. and weigh-ins will be held at Lake Greenwood State Park at 3 p.m. throughout the tournament. Live coverage of the event will be streamed on Bassmaster.com and FOX Sports Digital.
The tournament will also be nationally televised on FS1 between 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.