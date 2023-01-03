DUE WEST — Ninety Six and Dixie were both a bit rusty coming into Tuesday night’s girls basketball game between the two schools.
Shots simply weren’t going down and play was sloppy after the Lady Wildcats and Lady Hornets came back from their respective winter breaks.
But in the second quarter, things started clicking for Ninety Six.
After a 5-2 score through eight minutes, the Wildcats found ways to score often the rest of the ballgame as they came away with a 38-9 victory at Dixie.
“We just struggled trying to score and part of that was the defense that Dixie was playing,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “I just told them they needed to perk up and start working a little bit harder.
“We just kinda perked it up, I put in a couple of subs in, put a couple of jayvee kids in and they kinda got things going a little bit.”
Following the lackluster first, Duckett put bench players on the floor, giving her the opportunity to talk with some of her starters. However, Janiyah Squire was consistent per usual and came up big in the Lady Wildcats’ 13-0 second.
The sophomore recorded seven points in the quarter, which helped bring her total to a team-leading 12 points. Duckett was also impressed with Gabby Hart after her slow start to begin the game. The junior finished with four points.
“Gabby does a really good job of being a leader on the court even though she doesn’t talk a lot,” Duckett said. “I think she did a really super job. She’s always going to work hard and always try to do what I tell her to do.”
Once Ninety Six got rolling, there wasn’t much stopping it, as Aubrie Middleton and Squire continued to get in on the scoring action. Bench players Katie Fortner and Caitlyn Anderson also recorded a few points late in the game.
For Dixie, the Lady Hornets were able to stay competitive through the first quarter through a combination of stellar defense and limiting what Ninety Six likes to do. But despite its efforts, Dixie just couldn’t find ways to score Tuesday night.
Senior Ashton Crocker led Dixie scorers with four points.
Following their last non-region game of the regular season, Ninety Six and Dixie will enter their region schedules soon. The Lady Wildcats will return home to play Newberry next Tuesday and the Lady Hornets will welcome McCormick to Due West on Friday.
It’s one of the most important times of the season, and with school starting back up soon, Duckett hopes her team can get back into a rhythm.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to continue to move forward and continue to improve,” Duckett said. “I think it’s being out of school and not being in a regular routine. Once we get back to school next week in a regular routine, I think things will tighten up a little bit.”
