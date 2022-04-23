When Kylie Campbell arrived in Clarksville, Tennessee, Austin Peay softball coach Kassie Stanfill knew how impressive her latest freshman was in high school.
In her last year at Ninety Six, Campbell consistently tore the cover off the ball, finishing her senior season with a .477 batting average with 15 extra-base hits, which included a grand slam. Probably the most impressive stat was she didn’t strike out one time during the 2021 season, showing her remarkable approach at the plate.
But the Governors’ staff knew they could get more from the freshman than she had unlocked during her time in high school, and it started with making an adjustment to her swing.
“Whenever I came in, my coach told me, ‘You’re too powerful to not have a more powerful swing,’” Campbell said. “I have a higher leg kick now. That came from my hitting coach. She said, ‘It’s going to be weird at first, but just trust the process. You are going to absolutely crush balls.’ I trusted the process and it worked.”
The higher leg kick is what the Austin Peay coaching staff call showing the pocket, which comes from a higher step on the batter’s load. The higher step adds more torque to the swing, which, in turn, adds more power.
At first, the change in her swing threw Campbell’s timing out of whack, leading her to say she felt like she couldn’t hit a ball for two weeks.
So, knowing she needed to adjust to the change, Campbell went to work when she got home for Christmas break. Every day during the break, she was working on the tee, hitting about five or six buckets of balls to get comfortable with the addition to the swing. After getting comfortable with the swing off the tee, she moved to soft toss to work on her timing.
“Whenever she left and went home over break, she was always in contact with our assistant coach Brianna Hesson (saying), ‘Hey, I’m doing this with my swing. How does it look?’” Standfill said. “Just trying to learn and really hone in on her craft when she wasn’t in Clarksville. To me, that speaks volumes about Kylie and the success she’s having. Her work ethic has put her on the map.”
After seeing the fruits of her hard work, Campbell was rewarded, starting for the Governors on opening day. She was slotted as the team’s designated player and hit eighth in the lineup.
“I wasn’t really nervous, but when coach came up to me and said, ‘Hey, you’re our DP. You’re going to be swinging it.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t have anything to lose. I just need to go up there and do my job,’” Campbell said. “I just went up there and did my job. I had in my mind what I was going to do and I just did it.”
Throughout the tournament, Campbell shined at the plate, hitting .462, with a team-leading nine RBIs along with three runs scored and two walks. Four of her RBIs came from one swing, as the freshman belted a 3-1 fastball for her second career home run and first collegiate grand slam.
“She came out guns blazing weekend one,” Stanfill said. “She was hitting a couple of home runs and was always finding her way on base. We kind of figured she was sticking around with that.”
With her tournament success, Campbell was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, making her the first Governor freshman to earn the honor since 2010.
That success wasn’t a flash in the pan so far this season, as Campbell has continued to mash, hitting .342 in 41 games, which is second on the team, with 19 RBIs. She has still shown her elite bat-to-ball skills, striking out just nine times, compared to 15 walks.
Of her 41 games, Campbell has played in the field just twice, making her first appearance behind the plate against Memphis and her first appearance in the outfield against Jacksonville State. While it has been different not playing in the field every day, Campbell has embraced the DP role.
“It’s really easy actually. With the dugout we have, we’re really locked into the game all the time,” Campbell said. “If I’m not in the game, I’m typically in the bullpen warming up another pitcher, so with that, it’s easy for me to stay with everybody else and be ready to do my job.”