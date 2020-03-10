Kotsar, Couisnard earn postseason accolades
South Carolina senior forward Maik Kotsar and redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard were honored with SEC postseason accolades today from the league’s coaches. Kotsar was named to the All-SEC Second Team, and Couisnard earned All-Freshman Team honors, marking the first postseason awards for both student-athletes.
Kotsar’s selection to the Second Team marks the fifth straight season that Carolina has had a member of the coaches First or Second Team, and Couisnard’s All-Freshman honor marks the second straight year Carolina has had a freshman selected to the squad.
Kotsar has had the best year of his career in 2019-20, averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. He’s scored in double figures 20 times, with three 20-point scoring performances, while leading or sharing the team lead in scoring 10 times, in rebounding 16, and in steals and blocks 13 times.
Couisnard led Carolina during SEC play with 14.8 points and 3.6 assists per game, while also posting 13 double-figure scoring games during conference action. He has 23 games with two or more assists during his freshman year, including dishing out a season high 10 in Carolina’s March 3 home win over Mississippi State, becoming the first Gamecock since 2008 to collect 10 or more assists in a game.
Falcons sign Means to extension
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year contract extension with defensive end Steven Means.
Means started four games in 2018 and had 14 tackles and one sack. He missed the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during organized team activities.
Means’ new deal is important because the Falcons have announced they do not plan to re-sign Vic Beasley Jr. Also, Adrian Clayborn is set to become a free agent. The Falcons may look for pass-rush help in the NFL draft and free agency.
Panthers sign Kyle Allen to 1-year deal
The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension.
Allen was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held all of his rights. Financial terms were not available on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Allen replaced an injured Cam Newton in Week 3 last season. Allen started off his second NFL season by leading Carolina to four straight wins, but struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by rookie Will Grier when the Panthers fell out of playoff contention.
Allen finished the season 5-7 as a starter. He threw for 3,322 yards with a 62 percent completion rate, but turnovers were a major problem. Allen combined for 23 turnovers — 16 on interceptions and seven on fumbles — and had just 17 touchdown passes.
Ivy League cancels tournaments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
Ravens’ Yanda retires after 13 seasons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.
The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter. Yanda will formally step down in a news conference today in which he will be joined by general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh.