The caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell have tested positive for the coronavirus, and McDowell withdrew Wednesday from the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
McDowell said Koepka also was planning to withdraw, though the four-time major champion remained in the field early Wednesday afternoon.
“The snowball is getting a little bit bigger,” McDowell said as he began the 1,200-mile drive from the TPC River Highlands to his home in Orlando, Florida.
McDowell tested negative, though he suspects he has the virus and decided to drive home to start his self-isolation. He said Ricky Elliott, a longtime friend from Northern Ireland and Koepka's caddie, received a positive result.
Rockies' Blackmon tests positive for COVID
All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because there was no official announcement.
The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition, saying Tuesday that three Rockies players had tested positive for COVID-19.
NYC Marathon canceled because of virus
NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world's largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”
Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women's world record holder in the half marathon, won last year's race, her first-ever marathon, upsetting four-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men's event for the second time in three years.
Redskins to remove Marshall from Ring of Fame
The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website.
A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall's name has already been removed from the history wall at the team's training facility in Ashburn, Virginia. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall's name from its stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway.
It's the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team's racist founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing Black players until forced to in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.
Tomlin: Steelers will support kneeling players
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants his players to feel comfortable speaking out about social justice in any way they see fit, provided it's done “thoughtfully and with class.”
Kneeling included.
Tomlin said Tuesday the club has engaged in “intimate discussions” with players about how to use their public platform to help effect social change amid the fallout from the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last month.
“Our position is simple,” Tomlin said. “We are going to support our players and their willingness to partake in this, whether it is statements or actions. You guys know my feelings, I have stated them in the past. Statements are good, but impact is better. Particularly long-term impact.”
Rapinoe, Press opt out of NWSL tourney
U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women's Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah.
Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus.
The Challenge Cup opens Saturday with a game between the Thorns and the defending champion North Carolina Courage. The league's teams announced their rosters on Tuesday.
MLS sets Florida tournament schedule
Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header.
Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus.
The all-Florida opener is a nod to the tournament’s host state. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Oklahoma State athletics adds diversity council
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State athletics announced a new diversity council Wednesday amid the fallout from football coach Mike Gundy's decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a far-right news network.
The school said Jason Kirksey, the university’s chief diversity officer, will chair the new program. The council will include students, athletes and alumni. It will be housed in the university’s Division of Institutional Diversity.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard, who is Black, suggested last week that he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump. Gundy, who is white, apologized and said he was unaware of OAN's stance on Black Lives Matter.
WVU places defensive coordinator on leave
West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged in a social media post that the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.
Lyons said the athletic department "will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”