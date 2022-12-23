It was a moment that he did more than a dozen times during the summer.
The moment Sammy Robinson walked into the door of Abbeville’s gym, Panther senior Michaela Harrison came over, gave him a hug and took a selfie, continuing a tradition that Robinson started during his time with the Carolina Rage.
After every game, Robinson takes a picture with his team and individual players to remember the win or just the moments he spent with them.
Robinson has been coaching for more than a decade in the Lakelands, winning four championships, one travel ball, two American Legion and one SCHSL, in his time on the bench in either basketball or softball.
While it’s not unusual to bounce around different schools in an area, the unique part of Robinson’s coaching career has been the fact that he wears multiple hats at different schools at the same time.
Most of Robinson’s coaching career has been at Ninety Six, working with the Parks and Recreation department all the way up to the Wildcats varsity boys basketball and softball teams. When John-Mark Scruggs moved from Ninety Six to be the head boys basketball coach at Emerald for the 2020-21 school year, Robinson followed but continued his time on the diamond with the Wildcats softball team.
“It’s just been fun,” Robinson said. “It’s like putting a fingerprint on individual kids. I never look at it like I coach for Emerald, Greenwood or Ninety Six. I coach kids and that’s the main thing that they can grow into better adults. It’s not so much about the names on the shirts, but the kids themselves.”
Robinson got involved in coaching because of his daughter Tweety Robinson, who grew up playing softball starting at the Parks and Recreation level. From there, Robinson followed his daughter, coaching her during Parks and Rec play before becoming an assistant coach for then-head softball coach Anarie Duckett in 2014 when his daughter was in the seventh grade and was bouncing between the varsity and jayvee softball teams.
“He keeps everything even keel. He keeps everything together,” former assistant and head Ninety Six coach John Coster said. “He doesn’t say much but when he does, it’s really important. He was just the glue. He was very valuable. I tell people all the time that coach Duckett and I couldn’t have won a state championship ourselves. You need people on your staff to help you succeed. Sammy is one of those people.”
Robinson’s basketball opportunity quickly followed when then Ninety Six boys head coach Ike Dickey noticed he was always hanging out at practice, so Dickey put him on the bench as one of his assistants.
Originally, the plan was to stop coaching all together when Tweety graduated high school in 2020, but plans change.
“She told me that she didn’t want me to stop coaching,” Robinson said. “She said there are other people that need what she got from me, and she wanted me to stay in coaching. I was at the point where I can just stop and just watch all of (Tweety’s) games.”
Robinson stayed with the Ninety Six softball team for two years because of the relationships he had with the players. When the American Legion added Post softball in 2021, Robinson was on the coaching staff, helping the team, which was made up of girls from almost every school in the Lakelands, win the inaugural Post 20 softball championship, an honor the team repeated this past summer.
While he has head coaching experience with the Carolina Rage, a travel softball team, Robinson has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant. When Emerald basketball traveled to Ninety Six for the teams’ first matchup this season, Scruggs was out sick. So Robinson moved down the bench, leading the team to a narrow 53-51 win.
“I just remember calling him and saying ‘I have chemo on Monday. Tuesday, I don’t know how I’m going to feel, but I’ll let you know in the morning,’” Scruggs said. “He just said ‘Coach, take your time. We got this. Whatever time you need, you got it.’ ... He has been a huge help to me, but more than anything, he’s been a constant person that’s checking on me. Even during football season, I was struggling with the same thing. I would walk out to the field and he’s standing there.
“That’s the little things that people don’t understand. He shows up to football games to watch our basketball players play football. He’s always there. His main concern is am I okay. He’s always worried about someone else. He’s never worried about himself.”
The 2022 season was Robinson’s final year at Ninety Six, finishing his Wildcat coaching career in the Upper State tournament. But his softball career isn’t finished yet. In the spring of 2023, he will join his third Lakeland school, joining Bee Montgomery’s coaching staff at Greenwood High.
“That was honestly probably the hardest decision coaching I’ve ever had to make,” Robinson said. “It’s going to be hard the first time I sit in that visitors’ dugout. It’s going to be a weird sensation. I know it’s going to be harder than going back for basketball.”
There’s a reason that coaches in the area want Robinson on their bench.
“He’s a builder. People want to play for him. People love Sammy, I know I do,” Coster said. “He’s been very instrumental in my life as a coach. You can always go to Sammy when you need something.”
Whether it’s as a coach or just as a mentor, Robinson is there for the players. The whole reason he got into and stayed in coaching was to “make them into better adults when they grow up.”
“He just cares about the kids. He has a different approach than I do sometimes,” Scruggs said. “He has always been the guy that will put his arm around a kid when they’re struggling, but he’s also the type of guy that’s honest with them. His biggest thing is his heart for kids. ... I don’t know how to explain how great Sammy has been to our kids, he’s just always been there for them.”