NINETY SIX — The first thing Ninety Six softball coach John Coster did when he saw Meghan Kimberling was give her a hug and told her that he loved her.
The 15-year-old Wildcat pitcher had battled adversity all year, working through a nagging foot injury from the start of the season. But less than four hours before she was going to start in arguably the biggest game of the season, Kimberling found out her house had burned down.
Maybe the game was a necessary distraction for the freshman because Kimberling dominated en route to Ninety Six's 4-2 AA Upper District 3 Championship win against Chesnee.
Immediately following the win, Coster brought Kimberling's parents on the field, where he gave them more than $800 that was raised by the Ninety Six families who were in attendance for the championship win.
"I'm glad they could get this win to make them happy," Coster said. "I've always wanted this softball team to bring happiness to the community and bring the community together. Stuff like that means a lot, that (the Ninety Six community) would take care of them. They did that really quick. That's awesome. It's bigger than the game."
In the circle, Kimberling dodged trouble early by getting out of a no-outs jam in the first inning thanks to a pair of flyball outs and a fielder's choice. The only hiccup was in the third inning where two errors and a double plated both Eagle runs.
"Meg battled tonight. I thought she pitched great," Coster said. "Meg has pitched the past two games all seven innings. I think she's coming on at the right time. Hopefully, we'll do well in the Upper State. We have a plan."
Offensively, the Wildcats rattled off four runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of a pair of Eagle errors and hit by pitches to get runners on. Ninety Six batted around in the first inning, finishing with just one hit in the inning, a single by Brooke Coster.
The rest of the game, Ninety Six reached base just four times, coming off an error, a pair of walks and Brooke Coster's second hit of the day.
"We just have to put the ball in play," Coster said. "If we put the ball in play, we score runs. If we don't, it is what it is. Can't be having those fly balls. I told them there are going to be close games from here on out. … We need games like this to prepare us."
Brooke Coster led the Wildcats on the day, going 2-for-4.
