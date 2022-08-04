ABBEVILLE — Emerald coach Tad Dubose has talked about how special quarterback Key Holloway can be, and the sophomore showed it in his first varsity scrimmage.
With 8:24 left in the game, Key, who had been successful at picking up yards with his legs all night, broke loose, shaking off a couple of McCormick defenders on his way to the end zone for the lone score of the Vikings' 6-0 win against the Chiefs in the WTCEL Kickoff Classic.
"We found a way to get loose, and the quarterback made a great read to pop one up and made a good run," Dubose said. "For where we're at this time of year, I'm excited. We'll go to work and get better and coach these kids. They've shown me they're going to be coachable and work hard. We'll see where that takes us."
Emerald and McCormick were the second game of the kickoff, but the teams had to wait roughly an hour before taking the field because of several lighting delays. While the delays potentially could have slowed the offenses, the Vikings' defense dominated, allowing just two first downs in the 24-minute game that had a running clock because of time constraints.
"We're just happy to get the opportunity to play," Dubose said. "We flew around and did a lot of good things. Our effort was great. Our kids seemed excited, especially after going up and down, up and down. This time of year, we're going to get better and more polished at everything. Just excited about the effort our kids put out there tonight."
Outside of Key's 18-yard scamper and a touch pass to senior Ean Ryans, who took the pass and reversed the field for roughly 20 yards, the Chiefs' defense stymied the Vikings' offense.
"The defense is the strength of this team," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. "We have a lot of young ones on offense. I like the way we did minimize the mistakes, but we just have to get the offense going."
Offensively, McCormick was held to just three possessions in the game, slowing the explosive Chief offense.
"I learned that our guys have to be patient," Pratt said. "We'll go back to the training. ... It was the first scrimmage, so I wasn't upset about how we played."