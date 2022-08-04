ABBEVILLE — Emerald coach Tad Dubose has talked about how special quarterback Key Holloway can be, and the sophomore showed it in his first varsity scrimmage.

With 8:24 left in the game, Key, who had been successful at picking up yards with his legs all night, broke loose, shaking off a couple of McCormick defenders on his way to the end zone for the lone score of the Vikings' 6-0 win against the Chiefs in the WTCEL Kickoff Classic. 

