NINETY SIX — Coming into Tuesday night, Dixie forward Savannah Kent had scored three goals in 2022. The junior doubled her season output against Ninety Six, finishing with a hat trick in the Dixie girls soccer team's 3-0 win against Ninety Six.
"Savannah has wheels, and she's been getting behind defenders," Dixie coach Jason Burton said. "Tonight, she finally finished the job. I'm proud of her. She's kind of been in her head a little bit, but hopefully, it's out of there."
The ball was going to Kent early. Throughout the first 15 minutes of the first half, the junior was pushing the tempo, putting up several shots in the first few minutes of the game. She netted her first goal less than five minutes into the game. About six minutes later, she found the back of the net again, giving the Hornets a two-goal lead less than 12 minutes into the first half.
While Kent and the rest of the Dixie forwards were pushing the ball deep into Wildcat territory, the Hornet midfielders dominated, keeping possessions away from the Wildcats, stifling the Ninety Six offense before it had a chance to get into a rhythm. Once they would steal possession, the midfielders would push the ball to the outside, where Kent and the other forwards could push into the box for shot attempts.
"We have three in the middle and that's our key," Burton said. "I have Clara Angel and Giulia Giammarinaro, who plays stopper for us, and Lylia Overholt. They're three players that we depend on to keep the middle. Then we just work it wide. We did a decent job of it. We have work to do, but I'm proud of us. We did keep it on their half most of the game."
Kent scored the game's final goal with 20:33 left in the game. With the win, the Hornets improve to 3-2 on the season.
"We're doing good," Burton said. "We're starting to get a group that has played a while, so they're starting to come together. We have some youth on our team and their learning. I wish that we could have put away a few more, but they're working on it."
