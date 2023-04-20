DUE WEST — The Dixie girls soccer team got off to a sluggish start in its first game back from spring break Tuesday.
A 5-0 loss to Southside Christian, not the way Dixie coach Jason Burton wanted his team to return from the hiatus.
But on Thursday, the Hornets weren’t sluggish, quite the opposite actually.
Dixie scored quickly, notching goals in the sixth and 12th minutes before rolling to a 3-0 win over Ninety Six.
“I’ve always said if we score in the first 10 minutes, it just changes the game,” Burton said. “It definitely gives you momentum. … They fought hard, they hung in there and I’m proud of them.”
Although possession was almost split between the Wildcats and Hornets, Dixie made the most of its opportunities, particularly with its players up top.
The Hornets found a couple of golden chances kicking it through to the ultimate goal scorer for her to chase it down and find the back of the net. This created one-on-one chances for Clara Angel in the sixth minute and Savannah Kent in the 45th minute.
Kent also scored her team’s second goal in the 12th minute.
“What we work on a lot is getting the ball to a forward and then they look for that diagonal pass immediately,” Burton said.
“The first one, that’s exactly what we did. She did the diagonal pass, we got behind them because we’ve got speed, we usually got more speed than a lot of teams, get behind them and then they finish.”
As for Ninety Six, the Wildcats usually do a lot of the same, but couldn’t find that same success against a stingy Dixie defense.
“They put immediate pressure, they move where the ball is going to go and get there before they (Ninety Six) get there,” Ninety Six coach Kayla Duncan said. “I mean, that changes the game. If you can do it, it helps you out. If the other team does it, it hurts you.”
Ninety Six also had another captain, Trinity Gardner, go down with an injury, forcing the Wildcats to play out of their normal positions for the majority of the game.
With the loss, the Wildcats drop to 6-6 on the season but still hold a 5-1 mark in region play going into their last region games against Saluda on Monday and Mid-Carolina next Wednesday.
The Hornets advance to 11-4 overall, as they will hit the road to face Westside Monday.
“It’ll help with seeding,” Burton said. “Anytime with girls, if you can get them some confidence, a win like this, it helps them, it helps them more than you think.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
