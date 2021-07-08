Staying true to form throughout their six-game win streak, Post 20 recorded another multi-run inning that carried the team to victory as the Braves run-ruled Columbia County Legion on Wednesday, 10-0.
A five-run third inning blew the game open for Post 20, but rather than a bevy of extra base hits or hard-hit singles, the Braves picked up runs through sacrifice flies and forcing Columbia County Legion fielding errors.
“On offense we were pretty patient but we didn’t hit the ball real hard,” Post 20 head coach Nate Hamilton said. “We put a lot of balls in play and made them make plays and they made some miscues that we took advantage of.”
Post 20 recorded just three extra base hits in the win. Caleb McLaughlin maintained his hot bat, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a double. McLaughlin’s lead off kick started the five-run third inning but it was Thomas Beauford’s triple in the same inning that got the offense going.
Beauford drove a pitch to right-centerfield, clearing the bases with two outs in the inning. The former Abbeville Panther has tallied an RBI in back-to-back games.
“He hasn’t necessarily been struggling but he hasn’t swung it real well at the plate and then has a big night like tonight,” Hamilton said. “It might have been in part to the confidence he had on the mound and it carried over to the plate. He a good night all the way around.”
Beauford’s impressive night at the plate was overshadowed by his dominance on the mound. Beauford did not allow a hit, yielded three walks and struck out three in three innings of work.
“It was his best performance of the summer,” Hamilton said. “He has kind of been hit or miss for us and he’s probably not as consistent as we would want him to be but tonight he was throwing first-pitch strikes and it was probably his best (outing) of the summer.”
Post 20 wraps up the regular season on Thursday as it will host Westside High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We are going to come out and play it like every other game,” Hamilton said. “We are going to try and take care of business.”