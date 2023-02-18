SALUDA — Jimmy Kinard knew it was going to be a tough task. Despite being the home team on Saturday, the Saluda boys basketball team was going up against a juggernaut program in Keenan, which was the No. 3 team in the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings.
But with less than two minutes to play before the end of the first half, Saluda led by two.
Then Keenan got hot. The Raiders drilled a pair of 3-pointers, and with 1.5 seconds left, went to the free-throw line and hit both.
Just like that, a Saluda lead had flipped to a six-point deficit and, even worse, all-state player Zion Wright had four fouls before the end of the half.
Wright's and sophomore center JT Lott's first-half foul trouble flipped the game in the second half, leading to a Keenan 65-47 second-round playoff win.
"We played a very good Keenan basketball program, tough. They're not just a good team; they have a basketball program," Kinard said. "We went toe-to-toe with them for most of the night. Zion Wright got his fourth foul with 1.5 seconds left in the first half, and it completely changed the dynamics of the game.
"It changed the way that he was going to play. ... Even then, we never went away. We always hung around. But you have to tip your hat to Keenan. They made plays when they had to."
The foul trouble completely changed what was an extremely close, defensive game for the first 14:30 of the first half. Neither team managed to score a point until there was 4:43 left in the first quarter. Wright and Lott were key parts of the defensive puzzle that was stifling an athletic Keenan offense.
By the end of the first quarter, the Raiders had just six points. The Tigers' 2-3 extended zone was forcing Keenan jumpers. When they took it inside, they were swarmed by Tigers in the paint, as the backside help usually came flying in for a defensive stop.
"Our zone gave us a chance," Kinard said. "It gave them fits early on. I'm really proud of the year we've had."
While Wright and Lott were key in getting rebounds and contesting shots, the rim was protected by Amareyin Mathis, who ended the game with six blocks.
The only problem was Keenan was shutting the Tigers' offense down. Saluda made just six field goals in the entire first half, but the bulk of its offense came from 15 feet away, as it drilled 10 of its 14 attempts from the free-throw line.
"Keenan is so good defensively," Kinard said. "They make it so hard to get into your sets. I give them credit for that. We just had a hard time trying to run some offense."
After not playing in the second-round loss a year ago, Mathis was the difference maker for the Tigers. Playing in the final game of his career, Mathis was a star, gathering rebounds, rejecting shots and throwing down dunks. He led the Tigers with 18 points.
"I'm proud of the entire group, but from where Amareyin was from where he finished his final game at Saluda High School, it's incredible the strides he made," Kinard said. "He was bashful last year, timid for a lack of a better term, and he played like a man all season long, particularly tonight.
"He didn't back down from those guys. He was very aggressive going toward the basket. I couldn't be any happier for him than I am."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.