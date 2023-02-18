SALUDA — Jimmy Kinard knew it was going to be a tough task. Despite being the home team on Saturday, the Saluda boys basketball team was going up against a juggernaut program in Keenan, which was the No. 3 team in the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings.

But with less than two minutes to play before the end of the first half, Saluda led by two.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.