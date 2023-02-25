Like most 8-year-olds, Kade Scott’s room is filled with trophies. But unlike most children his age, those trophies aren’t from local baseball, soccer and basketball leagues.
They’re motocross trophies.
Scott has been riding since he was 5 years old and has taken off, working his way through competitions in the Southeast attempting to reach the Loretta Lynn Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
“Back then, we weren’t really that deep into it, doing it on a weekend once a month,” Scott’s father Bobby Scott said. “The more he progressed into it, the more we got into it. Now he has the best bike and he’s racing every weekend all across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.”
Scott got his first dirt bike when he was 4 years old, learning how to ride with the support of training wheels. It was love at first sight as he started moving from baseball and soccer to focusing on motocross.
As he got more skilled with his bike and more into the sport, Scott got a better bike and has taken off.
“It started off with him racing with his little trail bike. Unbeknownst to him, Santa had brought him a newer race bike,” Bobby said. “It’s a really tight-knit community, so slowly but surely, you go from having five dirt bike friends on Facebook to 40 or 50 friends and you’re part of all these pages on Facebook.
“The ultimate goal is Loretta Lynn in Tennessee. You have to qualify for it. Once you race there, you’re considered one of the best in the world. ... Everyone is training to get their kid up to speed for those area qualifiers so they can essentially go to the Super Bowl of motorsport.”
Scott trains in Donalds at the Shoals Motocross Facility twice a week for two hours.
During those sessions, he, along with the other children his age, are taking the track into segments, so they can fine-tune techniques and jumps immediately instead of waiting for the end of a run to get critiqued.
“Since we’ve been training this last month twice a week, he’s excelled a ton and passed a lot of his friends who are equal riding caliber to him because he’s training twice a week,” Bobby said. “He’s willing to sacrifice and say ‘make sure when you sign me up for soccer this year, make sure it’s not on Tuesdays and Thursdays because that’s when we practice motorbike.’ I think he’s just as into it as us.”
Scott’s competition takes him throughout the Southeast. In late November, he was in Florida, competing in the Mini Os MX, finishing in the top 30 in both his faces. In early February, he finished first in the Tennessee Indoor MC Championship in his division.
“He’s fully ingrained into it. As a parent, you get super competitive with it as well,” Bobby said.
“I don’t even ride bikes. I just work on the bike for him. I like going to the race to see him succeed. ... You want your kid to succeed and go as fast as possible.”