Coming out of halftime last Friday, Ware Shoals needed a spark.
The Hornets were in a 26-26 deadlock against Calhoun Falls with a playoff spot on the line.
In a big game, Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston turned to a player the Hornets have depended on all season — Justice Lomax
“We go as he goes,” Johnston said. “He’s a vocal leader, he’s an emotional player, but when he gets things going in the right direction, we feed off that, the momentum changes.”
With Lomax in the backfield, the Hornets drove down the field in their first possession of the half, and the junior running back scored on a 25-yard run.
That was one of four touchdowns Lomax scored along with 296 yards in a 61-32 win at Calhoun Falls.
For his game-changing performance, the Ware Shoals running back and safety is being recognized as the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“When we came out for the third quarter, it just clicked,” Lomax said. “Everybody started going off. We accelerated on defense, started talking more, bringing more energy. Then the offense, my line kept doing their thing, kept blocking, creating holes. I just kept running the ball.”
“They counted on me, I counted on them and we just stayed together as one family, kept going.”
From then on, the Hornets offense and defense played like a well-oiled machine. Ware Shoals jumped on two fumbles early on in the second half, one being recovered by Daniel Beaver in the end zone.
As a safety on defense, Lomax came up with a few big tackles that slowed down the Blue Flashes’ athletic offense. And on offense, the junior kept pounding away on the ground, running for 11.8 yards per carry.
“I felt as the game went on, Justice got stronger,” Johnston said. “We continued to give him the ball, gave him the ball 25 times … that was our gameplan, that’s what we decided to do.”
And the Hornets’ game plan worked to perfection, but it wasn’t anything new for Ware Shoals. So far this season, Lomax has carried the ball on more than a third of Ware Shoals’ offensive snaps.
The junior has run 698 yards on 142 carries and eight touchdowns through nine games, even against a tough region with three top-10 1A schools.
And Lomax does it all for the interlocking WS logo on his jersey.
“I take a lot of pride, Ware Shoals, I mean, this is my home right here,” Lomax said. “I grew up here, played football here forever. It’s a lot of pride.”
And also for his teammates.
“He’s a great teammate because he’s a leader, he’s vocal, he speaks it and he walks the walk and he talks the talk,” Johnston said. “He’s a competitor, he hates to lose and he’ll do anything for his teammates.”
Now with a playoff spot locked up, Lomax and the Hornets will look to earn their first playoff win since 2019. And while Ware Shoals will play its first round game against a region champ on the road, Lomax is up for the challenge.
“I’m going to 100% every time. I don’t care who’s in front of me,” Lomax said. “We just got to keep working and just going forward because it’s going to be a different look once we get to the playoffs. It don’t matter who we play. We just got to go 100% every time, every play.”