One of those dreams is to play football in the NFL.
And on Wednesday, the Ninety Six standout completed one of many steps to make it to the league.
Calhoun signed his letter of intent to play football at Division III Methodist University in North Carolina.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting on this opportunity, praying for this opportunity,” Calhoun said. “Once I went on my visit there, it was just so amazing and I felt like it was a good family there, I wanted to be there with them.”
In his senior year as a defensive lineman, Calhoun totaled 36 tackles for the Wildcats, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He was also a star on the wrestling mat, finishing second in the 2/1A heavyweight division at state this past winter.
During his time at Ninety Six, the senior has not only grown on the field, but off the field as well, according to former Wildcats football coach Matthew Owings.
“The biggest thing I saw is he just matured like he’s supposed to,” Owings said. “Early on, he was serious about football, but he didn’t seem serious about not being silly in practice or doing whatever. He matured, and he became a better leader.”
Calhoun signed along with his teammate Martavis Mason, one of his many teammates he grew along with at Ninety Six. And according to Calhoun, they’re a big reason why he was signing to play college football Wednesday.
“I was able to build a very good brotherhood down here with these kids,” Calhoun said. “They helped me grow, we all grew together as one, as a family.”
