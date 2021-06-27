After a pandemic-imposed, one-year hiatus of his annual Starz24 Fun Day, Josh Norman aimed to make Sunday’s event the most memorable one in its history.
As the Greenwood native and NFL veteran cornerback peered across Brewer Field, he saw the kids in his hometown enjoying several attractions and said he hoped that could help bring the community together.
“It’s a deep breath and a sigh of relief for everyone, just with everything that’s been going on the past couple of weeks,” Norman said. “We all come out here to try and bridge the gap and build something as a community. When we’re able to do things like this, anything can change. Having a day like today, and just having a good time, goes a long way.”
The event included games, food, bounce houses, water slides, rock climbing, horseback rides, dunk tanks and prizes.
Norman’s appearance in Greenwood comes at a time when multiple shootings have rocked the community this month. Norman spoke to discourage people in Greenwood from lives of violence.
“The last four weeks, every weekend, kids have lost their lives to senseless activity and gun violence,” Norman said. “I’m trying to come back and figure out how I can help change this. Football is something I’ve done since I was a kid, but it don’t define who I am. This (event) does.”
Norman hopes to help steer youths away from crime with the Starz24 Teen Center, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in February.
Norman said issues with gun violence and crime began to rise after he graduated from Greenwood High. He said opportunities to fill idle time and activities for kids began to dry up, and that was one of the driving forces behind the teen center.
“We can all get to a point where we’re a part of something and we’re involved,” Norman said. “It don’t have to be much, but it’s just about breaking bread together and spreading love and connecting as a community.”
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith has stressed that the building of the teen center would not mean that all of Greenwood’s problems would be solved, but said Norman’s consistent presence as a role model in his hometown can help.
“This is always such a special (Fun Day) that Josh puts on for a community that has been underserved in terms of opportunities for activities,” Smith said. “To see this field filled with children is just so special. He’s an inspiration to kids here.
“Josh made it to the NFL, but not every kid makes it to the NFL or the NBA, and he helps the kids realize that there are many ways you can be successful through education, music, art or theater. It’s amazing what he’s doing for Greenwood, and we’re so appreciate of all his efforts.”