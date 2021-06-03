Greenwood native and NFL veteran cornerback Josh Norman will host his annual Starz24 Fun Day June 27 at the old Brewer Recreation Center.
The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Brewer Field, 125 N. University St. It will include games, food, bounce houses, horseback rides, dunk tanks and prizes.
Norman’s Fun Day is free and open to the public. The event returns this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a Starz24 Fun Day event,” Norman said in a statement to the Index-Journal. “Following this incredibly challenging time with the pandemic, we’ve been dealing with not being able to host the event in 2020. That really makes this year unique in its own right.”
Norman returns to Greenwood for the first time since February’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Starz24 Teen Center.
“Without any further ado, it brings me great joy to welcome back this event and everything that comes with it to Greenwood and the surrounding communities,” Norman said. “I’m looking forward to providing a day full of fun and an overall great time for the community. Let’s all celebrate life together.”
Norman played last season with the Buffalo Bills and held down a starting job all year as he helped an elite defense reach the AFC championship. He is currently a free agent.