After one quarter, Emerald boys basketball led Greenwood Christian by one point, but once the second quarter started, the Vikings flipped the script, starting the quarter on a 19-2 run that turned into an 86-64 win for the Vikings in the first round of the FCA Tournament.

The second-quarter offensive explosion came from the Vikings' defense as they got into their transition offense, which allowed six different players to score in the quarter.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

