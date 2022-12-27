After one quarter, Emerald boys basketball led Greenwood Christian by one point, but once the second quarter started, the Vikings flipped the script, starting the quarter on a 19-2 run that turned into an 86-64 win for the Vikings in the first round of the FCA Tournament.
The second-quarter offensive explosion came from the Vikings' defense as they got into their transition offense, which allowed six different players to score in the quarter.
"Our bench came in and played better than guys that were in the game," Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. "We talked about that (at halftime), and I think we fixed that in the third quarter. Over the last couple of weeks with injuries, we've had to play some kids off the bench and it's made them more comfortable and made us deeper as a team."
Emerald led by 13 at the half, but that lead quickly got extended through the efforts of the Vikings forwards Bradlee Jones and KJ Morton.
Despite combining for 11 points in the first quarter, Jones and Morton were forced to the bench for most of the second quarter due to foul trouble.
The pair battled inside in the third quarter, using their strength and length to their advantage, scoring 22 points in the third quarter alone. The pair, along with Caleb Benson, scored all 28 Viking points in the third quarter, which included an alley-oop pass off the backboard from Benson to Morton and two other attempts.
"Our big guys started playing big," Scruggs said. "KJ started playing big. Caleb (Benson) had a better half. Our guards started handling the ball and defending better. Instead of reaching and allowing them to split double teams, we just kept them in front of us and kept them at half-court. That frustrated them a little bit there.
"We obviously had some advantages tonight. Unfortunately, our kids need to see that. It's our job as coaches to make sure they understand that and take the advantages that we have. Bradlee became Bradlee. KJ became KJ. Caleb did a good job at guard and Keenan (Marshall) played a really good basketball game."
Morton led the way for the Vikings with 20 points in the win, while Jones and Benson had 17 and 16 respectively. Ean Ryans also broke double figures with 11 points
Hawk guard Ty Kennedy was a big reason GCS was able to stay close in the game, scoring 25 points in the loss.
Greenwood Christian will play Belton-Honea Path in its second game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, while Emerald will play Calhoun Falls at 8 p.m.
