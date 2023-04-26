Jolly Doolittle has been at the helm of Greenwood Christian football for seven seasons.
Under his leadership, the Hawks went from eight-man to 11-man football back in Doolittle’s first season in 2016. After amounting to a 26-42 record and three playoff appearances, the GCS head coach is taking another opportunity.
Doolittle is leaving Greenwood Christian to be the next football coach at Laurens Academy. The search for the Hawks’ new head coach has already begun.
“In the same way God called me here, God’s called me to another place, so it’s certainly bittersweet to leave here, but we’re excited about the next opportunity,” Doolittle said.
Doolittle’s Greenwood Christian teams have been decimated with injuries in recent years, including last season when the Hawks finished 1-7.
The head coach found most of his success in the first four years of his tenure, posting three winning seasons with a tenure-best 7-3 season in 2018. Doolittle will be taking over a Laurens Academy squad that finished 4-7 in 2022 with a first-round playoff exit.
“A fresh start, it is a smaller school, but there are rewards in that as well for sure,” Doolittle said. “I don’t know the answer to all the questions, but I do know the answer that God’s called us there and that excites us.
“Whoever gets this job, they’re going to be blessed with great kids, perennial support, our administration is very supportive of the football program here and that’s been a blessing.”
With spring football around the corner, Greenwood Christian athletic director Brad Hinzman says he and other assistant coaches on staff will run spring practice should a new head coach not be found by then.
However, Hinzman hopes he can name the program’s next head coach shortly.
“I’m going to do my best to find not only a really good coach. I want somebody that fits the mission of our school and that’s important to us as well,” Hinzman said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.