Every time Johnny Hummel steps on the mound at Grier Field, he takes a look at what he once was.
He was a catcher.
To his right, he sees some of the men that made him the pitcher he is today in the dugout.
And all around him is Erskine, a college he’s grown to love over the last five years.
He wouldn’t trade it for the world.
But when his toe meets the rubber, his competitiveness sets in — the same competitiveness that got him on the mound four years ago.
“I wanted to see playing time, I wanted to help the team out as much as I could and I asked for the opportunity and coach (Mark) Crocco gave me the opportunity,” Hummel said.
The catcher-turned-pitcher took his first live at-bat in practice against his roommate. Hummel fired a curveball. His roommate swung through. A week later, he was back on the mound against Belmont Abbey, and since then, he’s made a lot more batters swing through.
Over four seasons, Hummel has totaled 139 strikeouts, including 53 this season, throwing full-time for the Flying Fleet.
Through 46 games this season, the Erskine senior sports a 1.61 ERA, has allowed just eight runs in 28 innings and has six saves as the team’s go-to closer.
How does that happen?
Sure, his competitiveness helps. It’s one of his biggest strengths. His talent definitely sticks out, but Hummel won’t tell you it’s just him.
It’s his teammates.
“My freshman year, I came in with Greg Sanders, Chase Crouch, Graham McCurry, those guys were with me all four years. All three of them graduated last year, so having them through my four years has made me 10 times better as a baseball player,” Hummel said.
“They have been by my side and we support each other no matter what we do on or off the field, so having them throughout my career here at Erskine definitely made my performance better because I always knew that they were pushing me, and they wanted me to do my best.”
Through the means of growing with those guys, Crocco and others at Erskine, Hummel has developed into a sharp pitcher with a lethal curveball. The righty also throws a cutter/slider and a fastball to round out his arsenal.
Hummel says one of his best abilities is locating and commanding those pitches. And while he’s only been consistently pitching for a short time, his experience picking off runners from behind the plate has aided his ability to locate.
And knowing the mental side of being a catcher has also given him the knowledge to succeed on the mound.
“As a catcher, you have to be able to control the game from that spot, you have to know every single thing about the game,” Hummel said.
“I took the mental side from catching and I turned it into being a pitcher and understanding how the game works and being able to control what I can control on the mound. That’s one of my biggest strengths is just understanding how the game works.”
Hummel has transformed in many ways thanks to his time at Erskine. He’s obviously a better pitcher. He’s become a better man, a better teammate.
He’s even earned the nickname “Johnny Baseball.”
And it’s all prepared him for his next journey in 2024 — playing SEC baseball at Kentucky.
It’s got to be surreal real, right? Well, sure, but it hasn’t even hit him yet.
“Once this is over, once I leave this place that I’ve called home for five years, then it’ll start hitting me that I am going to play SEC baseball,” Hummel said. “It’s something that I never would’ve imagined happening.”
But his time at Erskine has been surreal, too, and one decision could’ve changed that. After his first season in Due West, Hummel wasn’t sure whether he wanted to stick with the Flying Fleet. He thought about transferring.
However, he couldn’t bring himself to it. He loved his teammates. He loved his coaches.
He loved Erskine, still does and forever will.
“I’m glad that I stuck around here and I’m glad that I stuck five years here because it’s been unreal,” Hummel said. “This has been such a special moment of my life.
“It’s been home for five years. It’s going to be bittersweet to leave and start my life outside of Erskine but I’ll never forget the memories that I’ve shared here.”