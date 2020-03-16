After having surgery on his right knee that gave him trouble last year, John Gary feels primed to make a return to the CrossFit Games this summer.
Gary, 58, is an athlete who trains at CrossFit Greenwood. He last made it to the CrossFit Games in 2018.
“This is my fourth year trying to get there, and I’ve made it one time,” Gary said. “Last year, I had a bad knee injury that caused me a lot of problems. I wasn’t healthy.
“This year, I feel healthy, I feel good and I’ve had fun. It’s been exciting and I’ve had a lot of people here cheer me on. The camaraderie in the gym is what makes it all fun.”
Gary finished 15th in the world this spring in the CrossFit Open, which is a precursor to qualification for the CrossFit Games.
The bar has been set higher in the past two years. In the lone year Gary qualified for the CrossFit Games, he was one of 20 in the age 54 to 59 group. The competition now only takes the top 10 in the world to the CrossFit Games.
Gary had knee surgery last May after suffering a meniscus tear. He went through six weeks of rehab and no longer feels pain in the knee.
The CrossFit Games — which take place from July 29 to Aug. 2 — released the six workouts required for qualification last Thursday. Gary had until Monday to complete the workouts on video. He’ll learn this week whether he qualifies for the Games after the workouts are judged.
Gary said the workouts are different every year. He stood 14th in the world last year in the CrossFit Open — his highest ranking in any year — but couldn’t crack the top 10.
Gary is expecting another uphill battle this year, but he’s been pleased with his showings in the workout videos.
“Cracking that top 10 is kind of like golf — if your handicap’s high, you can get it down low, but it’s hard to get it lower,” Gary said. “Right now, that’s where I’m at, but I feel good about my workouts.
“I haven’t looked at anybody else’s scores, but I can’t worry about what they’re doing. All I can worry about is what I’m doing. I’ve trained well and I feel like I’ve put in the work. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”
Gary lives in Greenwood and works at a company called Computer Consultants and Merchants. He got into CrossFit when his sons starting doing it and convinced him to try after he suffered a stress-induced heart attack in 2014.
When Gary qualified for the Games in 2018, around 18 people from CrossFit Greenwood made the trip to Madison, Wisconsin, to support him.
Making it back to Madison this summer would be a culmination of all the work Gary has done to recover from knee surgery.
“It’d be a blast to make it back,” Gary said. “We had the best time (in 2018). Unfortunately, I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with everyone that came up, but I had dinner with them one night. It’d be amazing to make it back. If it’s God’s will, I’ll make it.”