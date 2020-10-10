At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, John Decker needed new venue for his longtime hobby.
As most gyms closed and the virus’ risk made it unwise to swim at indoor pools, Decker — who has worked at Greenwood Capital Associates since 2011 — took to the outdoors to swim.
Decker, 46, has participated in open-water swimming since 2014, but he picked it up a little heavier this year. In the open water, he finds relief from everyday life and an appreciation for nature.
“It’s kind of exhilarating and you feel a little more free with the nature,” Decker said. “After working all week, it’s nice to get outside and have that release of going out and swimming without being inside.”
In late September, the training paid off for Decker as he won the 6-mile race with a time of 1:21:58 in the Lowcountry Splash, an annual open-water swimming race in Charleston. Decker swims with a club called Greenville Splash.
It was the first time Decker had swam 6 miles. He had previously competed in the 2.4-mile circuit at the event.
“It was really exciting to do the race,” Decker said. “It was kind of long, but the current was pretty good going downstream. Ultimately, it was a great feeling once I figured out I won. You didn’t know exactly where you were among the other competitors because of the staggered start. I was a little bit surprised but really happy.”
Decker has been a swimmer for many years. He swam indoors in competitions all across the country before first trying open-water swimming about six years ago. He competes in United States Masters Swimming, an organized adult swimming program.
Open-water swimming, of course, presents a much different challenge from indoor swimming. Navigating the course is more important.
“The elements can be totally different in terms of the weather and the current and the course,” Decker said. “There’s no black line on the bottom that you can track. You have to know the course or just swim in a lake. There’s always a different course.”
Decker has swam many lakes in the Upstate and Midlands area, as well as the Atlantic Ocean in Florida. One of his favorite lakes to swim is Lake Jocassee, which lies at the northern tip of the Upstate near the North Carolina border.
“The water is cooler, and you get to see all different nature, scenic nature,” Decker said. “Up at Lake Jocassee you have the mountains in the background.”