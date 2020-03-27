Jimmie Johnson entering IndyCar iRace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar’s inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing.
IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar’s first race is Saturday and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter.
He announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as Johnson has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR’s 38-race grind.
Johnson had his at-home simulator set for IndyCar and sports car racing to work on his skills even before the pandemic.
Davis Love III’s house destroyed by fire
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.
No one from Love’s family was injured.
Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island. It is part of the “Golden Isles” about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.
Georgia’s Hammonds to test NBA draft waters
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.
While Edwards could be the top pick in the draft, Hammonds’ draft outlook is far less certain. When announcing his plans on his Twitter account on Friday, Hammonds said he is protecting his option to return for his senior season.
Arkansas’ Jones declares for NBA draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft.
Jones made the announcement on social media Friday, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 junior, was The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.
Kentucky’s Juzang transferring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games.
Ravens lose Brockers to Rams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he’s headed back to Los Angeles.
Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.
The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain Brockers sustained last season. Brockers’ agent, Scott Casterline, had two independent doctors — including Dallas Cowboys head physician Dr. Dan Cooper — examine the eight-year veteran.