Jillian Mapes isn’t loud and she’s not a senior, but when she says anything, all eyes are immediately drawn to her.
Mapes is Cambridge Academy’s leader on the floor, and she proves it every time she’s on the court.
“Jillian is a very quiet leader, but she is force to be reckoned with,” Cambridge coach Samantha Shelley said. “She is solid. She had some awesome digs, saved a ball with a set on her knees. That’s just Jillian. She’s going to give you everything she’s got.”
Mapes has been playing on the Cambridge varsity volleyball team since she was in the seventh grade, and in her five years on varsity, she’s given it all she’s got for the Cougars.
That was evident Oct. 7.
Mapes entered the game against Oconee Christian with 995 career sets, and it didn’t take her long to log the five she needed to break the thousand mark, making her the first Cougar to accomplish the milestone since Shelley took over as head coach nine years ago.
“It was really exciting,” Mapes said. “I didn’t really realize how big of a deal it was until it happened. I’m really thankful for all my teammates and coaches that helped me accomplish it.”
Mapes started her volleyball career in the fifth grade, playing some for the Cambridge jayvee team. In the sixth grade, she was a full-time starter for the jayvee team before making the transition to start on varsity in the seventh grade, playing as the Cougars’ libero in 7th grade. A year later she once again had a new role, serving as the Cougars setter.
And it stuck.
“I just work a lot, especially out of practice,” Mapes said. “I just get in here with coach Chelsey (Calvert) and I just set over and over again.”
The junior is constantly in the gym, working on her setting so she can pinpoint a pass from any spot on the floor. She’s handled the ball 620 times this season and made just four errors.
Through 21 matches this season, Mapes has played the second most sets (56 and is just one behind first) is second on the team in kills as a setter and has logged a team-high 74 aces and 298 assists.
“Jillian puts in the work and gets the results. She is always in the gym trying to get better,” Shelley said. “She’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve coached. She works hard. If something isn’t right, she’s going to make it right. Out of everyone that I’ve ever coached, she’s probably the one that has put in the most time with coaches, and it shows. She’s dominant on the front row as a hitter, she’s one of our best servers, she won our overall MVP as a sophomore. ... It doesn’t get much better than Jill.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
