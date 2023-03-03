There’s something about Jessica Means that makes her special.
Her unrivaled leadership certainly stands out.
The Saluda senior’s large presence on the court does, too.
Oh yeah, she also scores a ton of points.
In the Tigers’ impressive season, Means led the Lakelands in points per game, averaging 22.5 while also posting 8.9 rebounds and three steals per game. Her free throw percentage? Top-notch at 70.6%. From the field? 49.6%.
Those are certainly numbers to boast about, and for her outstanding season, Means has been named the Index-Journal girls basketball Player of the Year.
What’s her secret to her success?
“I think it’s just skills, what I work on during practice and just knowing how to value myself,” Means said. “It feels great (to be selected as Player of the Year).”
Saluda went with Means all season in the 13-8 year that ended in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs for the Tigers. Throughout the year, Means has been her team’s go-to scorer, constantly maneuvering her way to the basket for bunches of points at a time.
Opposing defenses always kept an eye on the senior implementing a box-and-one which rarely worked.
“She’s the heart of the team for us,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “She’s obviously a team leader. When I say heart, she puts it out there as far as when she talks about the young kids, leading by example, taking time to pull those young girls aside before practice, after practice.”
Means was nearly unstoppable for much of the season until an injury sidelined her late. The senior missed her team’s home match against Ninety Six and wasn’t 100% at Mid-Carolina and the Tigers’ tiebreaker game against the Rebels.
Without Means at full strength, Saluda ended the regular season 0-3, a striking difference from the 12-4 mark the Tigers posted beforehand. A lot of players would put their head down in that situation, but not Means.
She saw an opportunity.
“It was great during the injury knowing that I would come back and be better than I was,” Means said.
In the first round of the playoffs against Pelion, Means finally seemed like herself. By halftime, she had 27 points, and the Tigers were cruising with a 27-point lead.
But that wasn’t it.
A few more buckets later in the third quarter, Means hit a 3-pointer to eclipse 1,000 career points. It was a moment she says was her favorite in a Saluda uniform and one Wilder says the team needed.
“I think she’s always been a competitor; she’s always had what people say that ‘dog,’ that drive, that killer instinct so to speak in athletics,” Wilder said. “I was a little nervous when she had her injury because I wasn’t sure how she would bounce back.
“I feel like that motivated her, she was a lot more driven, she focused on her skills more, she didn’t come out and play scared. … She played just as physical, just as hard, she was, I think, even more competitive because I think you learn to not take things for granted.”
Means ended that night with 36 points, one of many games where she scored above 30. Along with being named Player of the Year in the Lakelands, Means was an All-State honoree for her second-straight season and Region 2-AA’s player of the year.
Although Means isn’t sure what’s next, she capped off her last season representing Saluda with her best yet, a community that means a lot to her.
“It means a lot for the community to look down on me and see that I’m doing what I’m doing and growing how I’m growing,” Means said.