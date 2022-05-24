Jason Rasner is Greenwood High School’s new girls varsity soccer coach.
The Tennessee native has more than 25 years of coaching experience with multiple stints in the Volunteer State and in South Carolina. Most recently, Rasner was Summerville High School’s boys soccer coach, tallying more than 70 wins and leading the Green Wave to a region championship in 2014.
“I’m really excited about it,” Rasner said. “I know they didn’t have a great year last year, but I am excited to be up there. I spoke with Mary Fran (McCammon) and she’s going to be my assistant coach. She said she was excited about some of the younger girls coming up and that we have a good junior class that will be seniors. I told her, ‘That’s fantastic.’ It’s unusual to walk into a talent pool already.”
After playing four seasons of college soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan and helping the Bobcats to an NAIA national championship, Rasner began his coaching career at his high school alma mater, Tullahoma High School.
While coaching the boys and girls teams, he led the Wildcats to their first state rankings and to the girls team’s first district title. In his nine-year span coaching boys and girls soccer in Tennessee, Rasner led his teams to at least one playoff appearance in seven of those years.
“When he started sending over his (coaching résumé) over to me, I said ‘Whoa, that’s impressive,’” Greenwood Athletic Director, Sparky Hudson said. “... He’s led both boys and girls teams to district titles and to multiple playoff appearances. He brings a wealth of experience.”
With his extensive coaching résumé, Rasner also played professional soccer making stops in Texas and Tennessee before finishing his career with the Myrtle Beach SeaDawgs.
Hudson said his “expertise” in soccer, made Rasner the ideal fit to help take the program to the next level.
“Sometimes people get enamored with the professional soccer thing. Just because they may play professionally, doesn’t mean they can teach the game, but he can,” Hudson said. “I think it’s going to be exciting to see him put his fingerprints on the program.”
