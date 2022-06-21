Longtime Hornets coach and Dixie High School alum Jason Burton was named the school’s new athletic director.
The move comes as the previous Dixie athletic director, Vic Lollis, stepped down because of a health condition. Burton said that when the job came open, it was the perfect time for him and his family.
“I felt like it was a challenge I wanted to take on,” Burton said. “Years ago, I got my master’s in sports management and, at first, I wasn’t really interested in the athletic director’s job. Then it kind of came open and it got me thinking that I wasn’t getting any younger.”
Last season, Burton led the Dixie varsity girls soccer team to a 9-6 record and a playoff berth; however, the Hornets were eliminated in the first round by Gray Collegiate.
Whether it was his time as a coach or now in his new role as an AD, Burton said it all comes back to serving the community he grew up in.
“I went to school at Dixie and graduated in 1997,” Burton said. “I’ve always been in this area, and I contribute my success to Dixie when I was there. I know most of the people, and the kids that are coming through the school now, I went to school with their parents. It’s a close-knit community, and I felt like there was no better place to serve than here.”
