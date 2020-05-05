The final quarter-mile of Jamie Ridgeway Woodard’s run Monday afternoon made her think of her 15-year journey.
“I couldn’t walk more than a quarter of a mile when I started trying to lose weight, so, to be able to run a quarter of a mile to end a thousand days was kind of neat,” Woodard said.
Woodard, dressed in her signature pink shirt and a pink tutu to celebrate the occasion, burst through a pink “1,000” sign when she reached the end of her path. She completed 1,000 days straight of running at least a mile.
Those 1,000 days included sickness, hurricanes, family emergencies, anxiety, stress and so much more. The final day, too, comes right in the middle of a stressful time across the nation.
“I learned that I’m stronger than I ever thought I was,” Woodard said. “I learned that I can do anything I set my mind to. I learned that I’m not a quitter.”
Woodard began her effort to lose weight at 35 years old. She weighed nearly 400 pounds, and a doctor told her she’d never lose weight without surgery. She took that comment as a challenge.
It started with walking. Woodard could hardly walk more than a quarter-mile at first, but she counted calories and steadily shed pounds.
Years later, she noticed she put some of the weight back on and started running. Because she describes herself as stubborn and unflinching, she hardly looked back after accepting another challenge of herself.
Woodard reached one year straight of running, then two. Those days also included a half marathon and many 5Ks and 10Ks.
Woodard’s family celebrated her reaching one year of running each day with a celebration at Howard’s On Main, complete with funk music playing from speakers.
The celebration this time had to be dialed back a little because of the coronavirus pandemic, but about 20 friends and family greeted her, and others were parked along the path cheering her on.
“These people had my back,” Woodard said. “They’ve had my back through other stuff and they’ve been there for me through other things and, so, it’s neat to see them at a monumental moment in my life.”
While Monday was a huge day in Woodard’s life, today won’t really be much different.
“Tomorrow is 1,001, so I’m not done,” Woodard said.