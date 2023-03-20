Lander professor Kevin Witherspoon has built a career diving into race, culture and sport during the Cold War era.
So when David Wiggins was trying to figure out who he could co-author a book about African Americans in the Summer Olympics, Witherspoon was a logical choice.
Those two, along with Mark Dyreson, spent the last five years working on their project “Black Mercuries: African American Athletes, Race and the Modern Olympic Games,” which came out in February.
The book was discussed at Lander during the most recent installment of the Jackson Lecture Series.
“Black Mercuries” starts at the start of the modern version of the Olympics, which dates back to 1896. It follows different athletes and a few coaches that compete for the United States and continues all the way to the past Olympics in 2021.
The cover picture is of former gold-medal winner Rafer Johnson, who was the country’s first African American flag bearer in 1960 and lit the torch at the 1984 games in Los Angeles.
“One of the great themes in this book is mentorship, passing the baton. The process of moving from one generation of Olympians to the next,” Witherspoon said. “It’s an important thought that our cover image represents not just one Olympic era but multiple Olympic eras.”
All three authors specialize in the Olympics, but even they were surprised by some of the stories they discovered during their numerous hours of research.
Some of the athletes include William Billy Morris, John Henry Davis, Earl Johnson and Charles Brook but there are many more that the book follows.
“One of the roles of a historian... is to carry on the memory of people, who otherwise could be lost,” Witherspoon said. “I’ve never written a book like this where there were so many people in there that were discussed. It was painful. Every cut was a detail about a person’s life or in some cases, a name was completely cut out.
“I felt that responsibility very powerfully as we worked on this. My words may be the only thing that someone reads about dozens of people, who all have lives that are worthy of being remembered.”
“Black Mercuries: African American Athletes, Race and the Modern Olympic Games” can be purchased on Amazon and at the Lander book store.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.