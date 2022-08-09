The process that started in late June is almost complete, as the renovations at the J.C. Fox Boozer Complex are taking shape.
The renovation of the complex included a new field, bathroom and concession stand renovations, a walkway throughout the complex and new LED lights for all the fields.
“Ninety Six was one of the older complexes, and it didn’t make a lot of sense when the other fields were added on. There just wasn’t a flow,” Greenwood Parks and Recreation Director Brad Cuttill said. “To have all new fields and all new bathrooms, it makes it more of a center hub style is more exciting for Greenwood County.”
According to Ninety Six parks supervisor Tee Timmerman, the project is “80-90%” complete. The new field is complete, the bathroom and concession stand building has been built and the walkway throughout the complex has been paved. The lone renovation that needs to be complete is the LED lights that will be throughout the ball park.
The nearly $1 million project was paid for through the Greenwood County Capital Projects Sales Tax.
“It was one-cent funds that (were paying for this),” Cuttill said. “We’re happy that Greenwood County passed it. it’s definitely a benefit to Greenwood County residents.”
The fields at the Boozer complex are already in use, as recreational fall sports are using them to prepare for their upcoming seasons. Football is using the outfields, while fall baseball and softball are set to begin playing games at the end of the month.
“Just to be able to get some new stuff and new facilities to show the kids around here that we are behind them, (it shows) that we want them to have good stuff to play on,” Timmerman said. “It’s been awesome to see. It’s the first upgrade that we’ve had here in Ninety Six in a long time. To get a major overhaul, it hasn’t been done since it was built. I’ve had a lot of good feedback from people already using them. People seem to be excited about it.”
