NINETY SIX — Greenwood County Councilman Dayne Pruitt has a long history with the J.C. Fox Boozer Athletic Complex.

He played in the complex’s first game in 1976. Over those four-plus decades, he’s seen the highs and the lows of it, and on Thursday, he saw one of the complex’s highest highs.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.