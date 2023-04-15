NINETY SIX — Greenwood County Councilman Dayne Pruitt has a long history with the J.C. Fox Boozer Athletic Complex.
He played in the complex’s first game in 1976. Over those four-plus decades, he’s seen the highs and the lows of it, and on Thursday, he saw one of the complex’s highest highs.
The Greenwood County Parks and Recreation Department had a grand reopening of the complex, welcoming players, family and the community for spring youth baseball and softball games.
The celebration commemorated about $1.8 million worth of renovations to the complex, including a fourth baseball field, new LED lighting and ADA-compliant, concrete walkways. The renovations began in 2021.
“It’s real exciting to see all the new improvements, a lot of people have been wishing for this to happen for a long time and to see it finally happen, to see the excitement on not just the kids’ faces, but the adults faces as well has been a blessing,” said Tee Timmerman, the Ninety Six recreation director.
The renovations also include a slew of other new improvements, notably new fencing around and improved drainage on the fields, a new restroom/concession building, a new parking lot and entrance and a renovated restroom/concession/office building.
An overflow parking lot and lights in the batting cages were also added, and a new playground is on the way.
One million of the project’s funding came from the Capital Project Sales Tax with the other $800,000 coming from special appropriations, ARPA and surplus budget funds.
“This was the oldest of the parks in Greenwood (County), so taking the oldest, now one of the newest, is exciting,” said Brad Cuttill, the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Director. “Going to four fields instead of three fields will help the baseball, softball out a great deal to have them more fields to play on
“They’ve been kicked off the field for about a year now for improvements, so they’re happy to be back home having home games instead of going to road games.”
The local youth teams played some games in the fall but were treated to the almost full lineup of improvements starting this past Monday. So far, Timmerman says everyone has been excited to see the new improvements.
This includes Pruitt and fellow councilman Mark Allison, who threw out the first pitches Thursday, Pruitt with a baseball and Allison with a softball.
“To see all these parents and kids out here, as Mark will say, too, we watched our kids, we coached our kids, and I think a playground like this, especially with four fields and is nice as we’ve got here, it’s just awesome to see it come full circle,” Pruitt said.
