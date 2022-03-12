When Lauren Tucker first started working at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries 15 years ago, she didn’t know anything about horses.
Farm Manager Brad Martin wanted to start a riding program and asked Tucker to come out with a few of the resident youths on her caseload.
“It was a great bonding experience learning to ride with them,” said Tucker, who is the Transition to Independent Living and Higher Education program counselor. “The girls and I all found it therapeutic to interact with the horses and were proud of the new skills we developed. Plus, Brad introduced me to the EAGALA concept and taught me how horse behavior can be very similar to human behavior — and how horses reflect what is going on with the people around them.”
Tucker and equine Director Lauren Jones are both certified in the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA) model. They have been facilitating equine counseling sessions at Maxwell Farms for about a year. Tucker primarily works in the counseling program, while Jones leads the riding program.
Tucker said the counseling sessions are in alignment with Connie Maxwell’s strategic plan, A Decade of Dreams. She said they started the EAGALA program because horses often make headway with children’s counseling issues faster than what takes place in an office setting.
“They’re more open sometimes,” Tucker said of the youths who work with the horses. “When they don’t feel like the focus is talking about their problems, they can go out and kind of work them out themselves in the arena. … (We are) taking a look at how we can come alongside children who have already experienced so much hurt and disappointment in life to help them find deeper healing.”
Tucker and Jones were certified in EAGLA in January 2021 and have been facilitating equine counseling sessions at Maxwell Farms for about a year. In EAGALA-model sessions, there is always a certified equine specialist and a licensed mental health clinician present, along with a horse or horses. There is no riding involved when they use this model, and horses are typically left to roam freely in the arena so they are not restricted in their ability to reflect emotions or attitudes back to the participants.
“The EAGALA model is solution-based, so participants use what is happening in the arena with the horses to discover things that will help them function more effectively in their lives,” Tucker said.
During sessions, horses can become metaphors for the participants — people with whom they have difficult relationships, God, a hard-to-face concept such as abuse, or any number of things.
“The possibilities are endless,” Tucker said. “Through these dynamic, living metaphors, participants might realize for themselves that kindness gets them closer toward their goal than aggression will, that they can face the scary things in their lives, or that certain behaviors might be impacting the way others relate to them.
“They might learn to earn and receive trust or experience what it is like to feel accepted. In their role as co-counselors, horses are often better teachers than their human counterparts.”
In heading up the riding program, Jones teaches the youths how to compete in speed events such as barrel racing. She also teaches safety, first aid, feeding and taking care of the horses.
The competition team, which generally consists of 15-20 girls, attends horse shows locally and across the state.
“My favorite thing I’ve ever seen the kids do is grow as far as confidence goes,” Jones said. “You get a super-shy kid out here and they get around the horses, and get to know the horses, and build that relationship with the horses. All of a sudden, they come out of their shell and they are just loving life.
“The horses are what they look forward to every day. And they really grow as a person and are more outgoing and confident whenever they do whatever they want to do.”
Jones said the counseling aspect of the program is private. What happens stays between Tucker and Jones, the kids and, of course, the horses.
“The biggest thing we’ve noticed is the kids matching personalities with the horses,” Jones said. “Every kid and every horse has a different personality. It’s really fun to watch the kids pair themselves up with those horses.”
Jones said one of her best memories is watching a super-shy kid pair up with a horse “that was just ready to go.”
“By the end of the ride, that kid was like, ‘Yeah! We can do this. Let’s go!’” Jones said. “That’s really my favorite thing to watch the kids do.”