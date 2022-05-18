DUE WEST — As her teammates began picking up bases and cleaning the dugout, Dixie's Weslyn Bensel stood on the third baseline looking out over the infield.
The senior stared blankly at the cleat imprints she left at shortstop, a spot she manned for her entire career as a Hornet. After a few minutes there, she walked out to meet Reaganne Stoll and Ellie Watson in centerfield where they sat down until everyone left and the outfield lights turned off, trying to comprehend a sobering reality — their season was over.
"I'm trying to get the last few minutes I can out here," Bensel said.
Just as quickly as the outfield lights shut off on Bensel, Stoll and Watson, the Dixie bats went cold. The momentum swing gave McBee the boost it needed to grab the lead in the top of the seventh inning to win 6-4 on Wednesday.
"It's heartbreaking," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "Each loss so far has been heartbreaking, but this one really gets you. We talked about it a little bit yesterday at practice, but it didn't really sink in that 'Hey, yesterday's practice could have been it and that this game is really going to be it.' There's just so much heart poured into Dixie softball. It's heartbreaking."
The Hornets jumped out to an early three-run lead as back-to-back RBI singles — one by Bensel and the other by Matilyn Cox — gave Dixie momentum in the second inning.
Despite the advantage, McBee continued to apply pressure on Dixie starting pitcher Gillian Hughes and the defense as the senior stranded four runners in scoring position by the third inning
After working out of a bases-loaded jam earlier in the game, the Panthers loaded the bases again in the fourth inning. A walk, an infield single, an error and a sacrifice fly turned a three-run deficit into the Panthers' first lead of the day.
That inning marked where the momentum just got away from the Hornets. The defense made costly errors that prevented Dixie from getting out of the inning unscathed, and on offense, the bats went quiet, tallying just four baserunners through the last three innings.
"I think it just got out of our hands fast, and we didn't know how to respond," Ferguson said. "... We started playing a little timid because we didn't want to lose. In the box, we went deep into counts, but when we put the ball in play, it found a glove. There's nothing really negative that I can say. We had one or two errors that were costly and it ultimately affected the game."
Dixie finishes the year with a 25-6 record, winning its region and capturing the 1A District 1 title. McBee advances from the consolation bracket and will face Lewisville on Friday. The Hornets will graduate four seniors from this year's team, Bensel, Gillian Hughes, Alana Mitchell and Savannah Brock, a "special group" according to Ferguson.
"I'm going to miss them," Ferguson said. "They're great ballplayers, they have hearts of gold and they're great leaders. They are going to do a lot in this world, but the foundation that they have laid and with the tradition that they have carried on, they have made a mark on Dixie softball."