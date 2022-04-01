Josiah Jeffery isn’t boisterous. If anything he’s bashful, opting to avoid the personal limelight for team success.
But when it comes to what drives him every day, it’s out in the open. On his right forearm, the junior linebacker at Greenwood High School has “Mom” in angel wings surrounded by the dates of her birth and death. He added a message that reads, “We had amazing memories. Even though I won’t see you again, I’ll never forget you.”
“I just felt like my mama is going to be a part of me until the day I die,” Jeffery said. “It’s my way of representing her in every way I can. I touch it and do my prayer for her before every game I play — it’s all for her.”
‘Even though I won’t see you again …’Jeffery remembers Aug. 18, 2020. He got out of practice at about 10 a.m. that day and, like most days, his grandparents David and Mildred picked him up. Josiah slid into the back seat next to his brother, Tristen.
The plan was to get some food at Aldi before going to visit his mother, Delenthia “Lenny” Jeffery, at Self Regional Hospital. At that time, Delenthia had been in the hospital for about two weeks after a brain aneurysm ruptured.
“We were driving down the road and then we got the call,” Josiah said. “(I) just broke down in tears and held my little brother and told him everything was going to be all right. My grandmother was on the passenger side, she was crying and my grandfather, who was driving, was crying, too, so we pulled over, and everybody was just crying.”
The suddenness of Delenthia’s death was something David and Mildred Jeffery tried to prepare for, but the loss of their daughter was still shocking.
David Jeffery said it was a difficult few weeks for the family, as they couldn’t visit Delenthia in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We just didn’t know when we were going to get the call, but at 1 p.m. they did,” David said. “Even knowing what was inevitable had now come to pass, that was hard. You always have that little claim of hope but … we are faith-built people. If that was God’s will, not that I was good with it, but I know He don’t make mistakes.”
Two days after Delenthia’s death, incoming assistant coach Tom Butler called David Jeffery to ask if he and fellow newcomer Adams Dean could take Josiah out to eat.
It would be one of the first times the assistants would get to spend some quality time with the then-quarterback. The COVID-19 pandemic limited summer practices to pods of kids and a rotation of coaches, and although the coaching staff knew of Josiah, they didn’t know much about him.
Regardless, both coaches said it was a “no-brainer” decision to meet with him.
“There are things that are so much more important than football,” Dean said. “… Life’s not fair. Here I am at 33 years old and got both of my parents, both of my grandparents and I haven’t really had to deal with loss. Here’s Josiah as a 10th-grader losing his mother. I just kind of knew that if I had lost my mom, I’d want people to be there for me.”
Although Dean hadn’t dealt with a loss, Butler had. Prior to coming to Greenwood, Butler lost his mother in 2017 and then his best friend two years later.
It was difficult for Butler to handle as an adult, but he couldn’t imagine that kind of loss at 15 years old.
“I had a really good dad, and he has a really good grandfather, so he has a support system,” Butler said. “But I don’t think I’d be the same guy now without (my mom), at least into my 30s as I am now. He’s a remarkable kid, man, and the best compliment I can give him is I hope my daughter finds someone like him someday.”
That lunch made an impact on Josiah, and it’s something he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.
“What really got my attention was how my coaches were there for me,” Josiah said. “That really meant something to me. I never told this, but if they read this, they’ll know, but that really touched me, because they didn’t have to do it.”
‘… I’ll never forget you’The year became a learning experience for Josiah, then a sophomore. He realized he didn’t have his mother for major events such as their traditional first day of school picture and the first football game.
Rather than having his mother there to take a picture with him outside of the school, his grandmother, Mildred, took her place. Josiah felt that loss again when Greenwood traveled to Hillcrest for his first varsity game. Despite having most of his family there, he noticed the absence.
“My first football game on jayvee that year and then this year when I played my first varsity, after the game, I went home and I (broke) down by myself. I made sure nobody in my family saw me, but those two games, they hit me the most. My first varsity game in my (senior year) will probably hit me, too, not seeing her in the stands.”
The hole that was left stayed with Josiah throughout his junior season, but it also served as a constant reminder of his ultimate goal: a chance at the NFL.
That dream consumes him, and it’s evident as Josiah blossomed in his first season as a linebacker. The junior led the Eagles with 78 total tackles along with eight sacks and an interception.
According to Greenwood coach Chris Liner, the linebacker’s internal motor is reminiscent of some past Eagle greats.
“D.J. Swearinger is that way. Josh Norman, Armani Edwards, they were all that way,” Liner said. “If you don’t love the game and let that exude through you in anything that you do, you’re probably not going to make it. … You can kind of spot those kids from the very beginning, and that’s certainly true with Joe. You knew that kid was a winner from the way he carried himself.”
His efforts made him an All-Lakelands selection and an All-Region selection, but for Josiah, it’s more than just the accolades. It’s about setting a trend for others to follow, starting with his brother, Tristen.
“It wasn’t easy at first,” Josiah said. “I had to dial down and say, ‘I have to be strong.’ My job isn’t finished, and she wouldn’t want me to be sad every day. She wanted me to be happy, because she is in a better place, and I have a little brother, too, who is depending on me. When he sees his big brother breaking down and crying every day, he’s going to want to do it. … When he sees me going hard every day, being strong about the situation, then he knows that it’s all going to work out.”
What Josiah might not know is something that Next Level Fitness’ Jamar Crawford sees every day: an inspiration for the community.
“It’s important that he doesn’t (falter), because so many kids are looking up to him,” Crawford said. “They see where he comes from. They saw that he was an average kid that put in the work and has the determination to be on top right now, and knowing that he lost something, the most important part of his life, he didn’t tuck his tail and use it as an excuse to fall off the bandwagon.”
What might seem daunting for a 16-year-old is something that Josiah has grown into and accepted. It all harkens back to honoring his mother’s memory.
“I have a lot of people depending on me, and I can’t let them down,” Josiah said. “If I don’t make it — and not necessarily the NFL but to (college) — then I’m letting them down. I won’t do that.”