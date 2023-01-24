Coming off his junior campaign, Amareyin Mathis was down.
He was a member of the Saluda boys basketball team that had just lost in the second round of the 2A playoffs, but he was struggling to get on and stay on the floor.
As late as this past November, he was thinking about quitting the game that he loves.
“Last year, I didn’t really play. I was on the bench a lot,” Mathis said. “When that happens, that kind of kills your confidence a little bit. I was in the mindset if I played this year, I wouldn’t probably be that much of a help.”
But a year can make a world of difference.
Mathis, who was a reserve forward during the 2021-22 season, grew three inches, sprouting to 6-foot-4. For the first time in his high school career, he decided to join the Tigers’ football team. He added muscle, built his stamina higher than it had ever been before and got used to the physicality his body would absorb in the paint on any given night.
But more important, he found confidence in himself.
“It made me feel a lot more confident being bigger and stronger,” Mathis said. “I feel like I can do more, help the team in a better way like getting rebounds better and holding onto the ball. I just feel more confident in myself and my shot.”
Now a senior, Mathis is a staple in the Tigers’ starting five. All year, he’s been fighting down low, snagging offensive rebounds and converting them into put-back shots.
Through 16 games, the senior is averaging 9.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.
“It’s good to be able to count on someone inside, even when plays aren’t necessarily designed for them that they can get a rebound and produce offensively for us,” Saluda boys coach Jimmy Kinard said. “His free throw shooting is much improved as well this year. He’s worked on that.”
Last year, Mathis was an afterthought for most teams Saluda was playing, but this year, teams have to make adjustments for him pre- and mid-game because of his furious rebounding ability.
He showcased that ability in the Tigers’ win against Abbeville.
In the first eight minutes of that home region matchup, Saluda was struggling to keep up with the Panthers, falling behind 8-2 early. Mathis accounted for the next eight Tiger points, mainly just by going to work on the offensive boards.
“It just fuels me to play the next game harder,” Mathis said. “I’m not just doing this for my high school team. I want to make this my career. Whenever people see me on the court and they have to adjust how they play, that just tells me that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”
In the Lakelands FCA Christmas Tournament, Mathis was a force for the Tigers, averaging just over 13 points in the three-day tournament.
In the championship, the senior dominated in the paint, swallowing offensive rebounds for second- or sometimes third-chance points. He started the overtime win against Calhoun Falls with a monster two-handed dunk and converted the ensuing free throw to give the Tigers a lead they never relinquished.
He was the MVP of the tournament.
“That really helped with my confidence. Winning that MVP, it really meant a lot to me because it showed me that I can do more,” Mathis said. “It showed me that the work that I’m putting in, other people can see it too. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for my town.
“When they selected me to be MVP, I just felt a lot of pride in myself. I actually won an award because of how I played, not just because of what the team did.”
Through their first three region games, the Tigers are 2-1 after downing Abbeville in the final minutes of overtime and clinching a road win at Ninety Six, meaning they are tied for second in the region. Overall, Saluda is 12-5 this year, and Mathis has been a big reason for the success.
“It was just a mindset thing. I was always doubting myself or was being scared to take shots because I was scared of being taken out of the game,” Mathis said. “I was sitting at home just thinking ‘If I don’t do it now, when am I going to get a chance to do it?’ Especially in the beginning of games, I have a lot of energy, I’m speaking a lot and showing a lot of emotion. I just changed my mindset.
“If I don’t do it now, when am I going to do it?’ I just took that and ran with it.”