Whenever teams lined up against Greenwood's defense, they had to scan the field and find No. 8. Last year, it was easy to find him, but this year he's moving around the field so finding Josiah Jeffery every play is extremely important.
He's a game wrecker on defense.
And now, he's torturing opposing defenses, as the senior is now mixing in at quarterback for Greenwood.
Greenville was his first time at quarterback this year, leading the Eagles on their lone touchdown drive of the game. His encore was against Pickens, and the senior didn't disappoint. Jeffery finished with 103 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns in the Eagles regular-season finale, earning himself the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
"I'm actually glad. I wish it was done a little earlier," Jeffery said about adding an offensive role. "It's fun to be back out there with the boys that I played with in middle school and grew up with. In ninth-grade, I played quarterback too, so it wasn't anything I wasn't used to, just a few new plays."
Jeffery played quarterback from his middle school days all the way until his was a sophomore, playing as the Eagles jayvee quarterback is 10th grade year. Back then the offense was simple, let Joe run over people.
"Every time I run the ball, I have the mentality that I'm going to score," Jeffery said. "That's just the mentality I have. That's why I get on my boys if we miss a block for anybody running. We have to punch the ball in."
Against Pickens, that strategy proved to work again, as the senior, who is 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, ran through most Pickens defenders that tried to tackle him one-on-one.
Earlier in region play, Jeffery mixed in at wide receiver, catching a 44-yard pass against Berea
"When he went in against Greenville, the game was over. It was 66-0, but he was just fighting," Greenwood offensive coordinator Adams Dean said. "The competitive spirit he's always had. I told KB (Kaleb Burton) and Joe, they're two of the better athletes that we have, so it would be dumb for us not to utilize Joe.
"We did that, and there were several drives where KB would run a play, and Joe would run a play and KB would go right back in. I think that's what we're going to have to do to be successful going forward."
The senior has been a Swiss-army knife in Greenwood's defense this year, playing safety, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.
"It's a role that I'm willing to do," Jeffery said. "Coach (Tom) Butler said it was going to be like that this year, moving me all around so teams wouldn't know where I'll be at. I like it though. There's not a challenge I can't do or won't do."
Now for the remainder of his high school career, Jeffery will add a new role and wrinkle to the Eagles offense, as he and Burton add a one-two punch at quarterback.
"It's awesome. You have different things that KB does better and different things that Joe does better," Dean said. "It allows you to keep the defense off balanced. They can't always be worried about the option, because Joe comes in and punches them in the mouth. It's been a nice wrinkle for us to keep the defense off balance and get two of our better athletes involved."
