Roughly a minute into the fourth quarter, the Emerald boys basketball team was deadlocked with Union County. The Vikings had struggled early but had rallied through the play of its tough defense and physical offense.
But at times this year, Emerald has struggled to play consistently and that problem reared its head on Tuesday night.
Three-and-a-half minutes later that tie turned into an 11-point deficit, which the Vikings couldn't surpass, losing 63-50.
"When we are connected and actually looking for each other, we play really good ball," Vikings assistant coach Sammy Robinson said. "When we get a little distracted, our productivity stops. We just fall apart. When we play like that, we can play some really good ball, and I feel like we can play with anybody.
"It seems like when adversity hits, we drift apart and kind of want to do our own thing."
Robinson was acting as head coach with John-Mark Scruggs out due to an illness.
In the run, Emerald was fighting for offensive boards, converting fast break attempts and just hitting shots through contact. It had come back from a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter and was playing well.
But the adversity Robinson mentioned came immediately after Emerald tied the game.
After an acrobatic Keenan Marshall layup, Union's Keishawn Gibson drove into the pant, took contact from Viking senior Bradlee Jones and hit his layup. The foul was Jones' fourth and sent him to the bench for nearly the rest of the game. Just like that, all the momentum was on Gibson's side, as the junior converted the free throw.
Down the stretch, Union County did what Emerald couldn't — make free throws. The Yellow Jackets hit six of their seven attempts, all of which were taken by Gibson, in the fourth quarter and converted 13 of their 19 attempts overall.
For the past two games, one of the biggest inconsistencies for the Vikings has been at the charity stripe. On Friday, they surpassed their struggles at the line, defeating Chester despite hitting just 19 of their 43 attempts. On Tuesday, the opportunities cost them, as Emerald converted just seven of its 20 attempts.
"We're going to do wind sprints before we shoot our free throws (at practice on Wednesday)," Robinson said. "Try to reproduce what your body is going through in a game. Try to get the heart rate up. A lot of times, you do free throw shooting, you just get on the line and go through your repetition. We're going to run and see if that'll help us out during the game."
Marshall came up big for the Vikings all night. The junior provided a spark off the bench, scoring 13 points while playing tough defense that created turnovers for the game-tying run.
"He's been in a slump all year. He kind of broke out of it last game, and he's playing well," Robinson said. "He still just lets a few things frustrate him. Other than that, he's playing well. We just have to keep him in the right headspace where he doesn't let the little things, turnovers or whatever, get him out of his game."
Senior KJ Morton finished with a team-high 15 points in the loss.
