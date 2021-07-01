A season of firsts for Post 20 continued on Thursday night as the team clinched its first division championship defeating Union 2-1 and 4-2, respectively.
Greenwood head coach Tee Timmerman said the accomplishment is “a good feeling” as the team clinched the championship during the inaugural season of American Legion fastpitch softball in South Carolina.
“To be able to be considered the first group to win, I know it was something the girls were excited about,” Timmerman said. “I know it was something they wanted to do when we started, not only were they glad to be the first team they had goals. One of them was to be (crowned) division champions.”
Post 20’s wins over Union were driven by its strong pitching and good defense, the team’s standard of sorts. For the second consecutive doubleheader, Timmerman gave Carlee Stockman the start in the circle and once again, Stockman got into a rhythm early, striking out six batters in three innings of work.
The only aspect that didn’t go exactly as planned throughout the teams seven-game winning streak, was holding the team scoreless in the first inning. Union struck first in both games, the third time all season that Post 20 had to come from behind. Despite the early deficit, Timmerman credited the poise of the team but, moreover the pitching staff to not let a leadoff hit, walk or run, interrupt their rhythm.
“They didn’t let (going behind early) bother them,” Timmerman said. “It was key to not let one hit or walk mess them up, they were able to stay focused and the defense made some plays behind them.”
Normally, a low-scoring game puts more pressure on the offense to produce but Timmerman said that the key for Greenwood was to not get ahead of itself with runners in scoring position. For example, in Game 2 clean-up hitter Grace Lollis went 2-for-2 with lead off singles. Normally a run-producer, Lollis would come around to score in both innings thanks to smart hitting. Whether it was advancing her on an out or a hard-hit single, the team stayed confident at the plate and made adjustments. A complete-180 from the one-inning offensive explosions that were frequent early in the season.
“It just shows that they don’t have too much panic,” Timmerman said. “They know that that our pitchers are going to keep them at bay to a certain degree and they feel like they can score. That helps our pitchers also cause they know ‘ok, I gave up a run but that’s ok, we can get it back.’”
Post 20 advances to a one-game playoff with the winner of the Lower State division. Timmerman said clinching the division title is the first step to the team’s ultimate goal this season.
“It was something they were excited about and something they were aiming for,” Timmerman said. “It’s always good to accomplish your goals and it’s a really good feeling.”