Ask every coach who has ever played football where games are decided. It’s no secret. It starts at the first level with the battle between the offensive and defensive lines.
Coming into the season, there were some question marks on the defensive side of the ball for Saluda. Most of the players had played a lot of snaps on defense, but some were learning new positions and trying to learn them quickly, sometimes during games.
That was never a problem for the Tigers’ defensive line, which is stacked with playmakers at every spot in the four-man front.
This year, the Tigers’ defensive front has been its strongest group on defense. They’ve recorded nearly 300 total tackles, 77 tackles for a loss, recorded 32 quarterback hurries and had 18 sacks.
“They’re three seniors and a sophomore, but the sophomore started last year. They’re all back from the year before,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “They’ve matured, they’re stronger and their football knowledge has improved. Experience helps a lot.”
The three seniors — Zy Gray, Jabori Brown and Jaquavious (J-Man) Moore — have played a lot of football for the Tigers. Moore played linebacker last season before returning to the defensive line as a senior. Brown is that group’s vocal leader.
“We’re really close,” Brown said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, so it’s just easy.”
The sophomore is J.T. Lott, who has college coaches salivating already. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defensive end is one of the best in the area, recording 73 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and leads Saluda with eight sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.
On the other side of the defensive line from him is Brown, who has been nearly equally as good this season, entering Friday with 74 tackles and 22 tackles for a loss.
“It’s my last year, so I took that to heart. I just had to go crazy,” Brown said.
The biggest asset for the line is its ability to move. On any given play, if an opponent stretches the field horizontally or gets to the second level, you will see either No. 9, 52, 61 or 71 making a play in some capacity. One of the biggest plays from the Tigers’ third-round win against Strom Thurmond was a Moore strip tackle that stopped Strom inside the Tigers’ 1-yard line. The fumble bolted through the back of the end zone for a touchback.
“They’ve been helping us a lot on the edge a lot more than in the past because they all run pretty well,” Young said. “Sometimes you have big linemen, and they’re big because they clog things up, but they don’t move side to side. Those four guys move side to side pretty well. That’s helped us out on some edge plays and some screen passes.”
The Tigers’ line will be extremely important while trying to slow Abbeville’s running attack that can feature more than six players and has run for more than 3,000 yards this season.
“Different teams make us better,” Brown said. “Playing the Grays and the Thurmonds, their O-line compares to Abbeville. That’s what makes us better. Our D-ends have to stay home, and outside has to fit the gaps.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.